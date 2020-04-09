China torn between a yearning for normality and its fear of the second wave

Many Chinese are still wearing masks, and universities and cinemas remain closed. But crowds descending on the Huangshan Mountains, parks and shopping malls, and the opening of schools in some provinces suggest a slow return to normality. Even the citizens of Wuhan, the worst affected city, can breathe a sigh of relief. After more than ten weeks of lockdown, the curbs on movement were relaxed on Wednesday – and the city celebrated with an LED light show. Yet travel restrictions between cities and regions remain in place – as does the app-driven monitoring of movements and health statuses. One district has already re-imposed the lockdown for fear of the virus reappearing.
On last Saturday’s Qingming festival, a day of remembrance for deceased ancestors, people across the country officially commemorated the “martyrs” of the fight against the coronavirus epidemic by observing three minutes of silence. But the government is far from ready for any critical look at events. In Wuhan and elsewhere, meetings of relatives who wanted to remember the dead had been banned. At the same time, the pictures of long lines in front of morgues in Wuhan raised new doubts about the official death toll – crowds of people were waiting to receive the urns of their cremated relatives.
Although the Chinese leadership is urging people to be vigilant in the face of ongoing precautions, there is no official mention of any worry about a second wave of infections. The message Beijing wants understood at home and abroad is that China has defeated the epidemic. Critical content continues to be censored, critics remain disappeared or disciplinary measures taken against them, as in the case of the influential real-estate tycoon Ren Zhiqiang. Ren had publicly criticized Xi Jinping for his handling of the epidemic.
The shutdown lasted just under three months and probably changed the country more than many people could have imagined. The consequences of the coronavirus crisis are likely to be felt for a long time, not only in the economy but also in terms of social interaction. There has already been a string of public protests – workers from various industries demanding financial support, taxi drivers asking for exemptions from rent and license payments. Disputes on the border between Hubei and Jiangxi provinces demonstrated the stigma now attached to people from particularly affected regions.
Also, not to be underestimated are the psychological consequences of the continuing isolation of more than 700 million people, and the constant strain on doctors, nurses and caregivers. There is already talk of a sharp rise in mental illnesses like depression, anxiety and post-traumatic disorders. The Chinese leadership has launched a number of mental health initiatives and dispatched social workers to provide psychological counseling. Given the shortage of services in this area, mental health provisioning could become an important political task. An article in the party magazine Qiushi identified mental healthcare as crucial to dealing with the epidemic fallout. Psychological problems could become a hidden threat to the "social stability" striven for by the Chinese leadership, it said.
MERICS Analysis: "After months of social distancing and domestic isolation, after the shattering of thousands of professional existences, great hopes are now being placed in life getting back to normal. But behind them there lurks the danger of a second wave of infections. This is driving the zigzag courses of many local governments as they reopen and again close public places like schools and cinemas."
Katja Drinhausen, Analyst at MERICS.
