April 01, 2020

Coronavirus stirs Silicon Valley's inner problem-solver

An illustration of a computer wearing a surgical mask

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

 

The coronavirus pandemic is bringing out Silicon Valley's penchant for problem solving, Axios' Kia Kokalitcheva reports.

The big picture: Tech companies, entrepreneurs and investors have rushed to find ways to apply their skills, resources, and creativity to tackling the virus and its public health and economic impact.

A number of health care startups, including Everlywell, Carbon Health and Nurx, shifted quickly to working on developing COVID-19 testing kits.

  • ban by the FDA on at-home collection of samples halted some of these efforts.
  • Telehealth startups like Ro and American Well are also providing assessment services that attempt to help patients figure out their likelihood of infection.

Other companies are tapping into their existing supply chains and expertise.

Many software companies decided to offer some products for free to those coping with the crisis.

  • They include messaging service Slack, meditation app Headspace and business information provider Yext.

Investors jumped into action as well.

Tech giants also moved swiftly to finish projects and build solutions.

  • Companies like Apple and Google set out to procure supplies and stood up websites providing information and guidance to the public.
  • Microsoft, Facebook, Twitter and other companies sponsored a coronavirus-focused hackathon.
  • Facebook quickly rolled out information about the coronavirus to its users and banned ads for face masks and cures, while Twitter issued strict rules around spreading misinformation about the pandemic.
  • California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday that Facebook will help pay for housing, child care, transportation and other costs incurred by retired health care professionals who agree to work during the pandemic.

Yes, but: Some tech leaders have also been criticized for their armchair epidemiology on Twitter.

The bottom line: Most Silicon Valley leaders and workers understand that the key fight right now belongs to medical science and healthcare professionals, but they're eager to pitch in — and have plenty of both ideas and resources

at 12:03 AM

