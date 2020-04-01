|AXIOS Login
Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios
The coronavirus pandemic is bringing out Silicon Valley's penchant for problem solving, Axios' Kia Kokalitcheva reports.
The big picture: Tech companies, entrepreneurs and investors have rushed to find ways to apply their skills, resources, and creativity to tackling the virus and its public health and economic impact.
A number of health care startups, including Everlywell, Carbon Health and Nurx, shifted quickly to working on developing COVID-19 testing kits.
Other companies are tapping into their existing supply chains and expertise.
Many software companies decided to offer some products for free to those coping with the crisis.
Investors jumped into action as well.
Tech giants also moved swiftly to finish projects and build solutions.
Yes, but: Some tech leaders have also been criticized for their armchair epidemiology on Twitter.
The bottom line: Most Silicon Valley leaders and workers understand that the key fight right now belongs to medical science and healthcare professionals, but they're eager to pitch in — and have plenty of both ideas and resources
April 01, 2020
Coronavirus stirs Silicon Valley's inner problem-solver
at 12:03 AM
