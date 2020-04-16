COVID-19: Testing the exits

Where's the peak? Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Wednesday that the thinnest of margins — an infection rate of 1.0 vs. 1.2 — will determine whether Germany’s outbreak remains manageable or outstrips hospital capacity and forces a new clampdown.
Why it matters: The key to reopening economies will therefore be to quickly identify and isolate those who are exposed to the virus.
1. Some epidemiologists have proposed intense testing campaigns in which most of the population — even those who don’t have symptoms — are tested as often as once a week.
- But even Germany, which has Europe's greatest testing capacity, is testing roughly 0.6% of its population each week.
2. Antibody tests could be used to pinpoint those who have recovered.
- Such tests are currently coming on line and, if accurate, would, in theory, allow large numbers of people to move about the world without risk or restrictions.
- But it remains unclear how long the antibodies last and whether they provide complete immunity.
3. Contact tracing in Europe lags behind countries like South Korea, where cellphone data is used to locate and then isolate those who recently interacted with anyone who tests positive.
- That approach is being explored in the EU, but could prove difficult due to privacy concerns.
- Effective contact tracing will likely require not only increased testing capacities but thousands of workers to trace contacts.
4. Governments are also reserving the right to tighten lockdowns again if caseloads rise, as Singapore recently did.
- Anders Tegnell, the epidemiologist leading Sweden’s strategy, believes that could prove fatal for public trust.
- “Can you really go back? What does your population think if you open the schools one week and then close them the next week,” he asked in a discussion Wednesday hosted by German Marshall Fund
No comments:
Post a Comment