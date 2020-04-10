As the coronavirus spread beyond China, some of the earliest outbreaks were traced to religious services or pilgrimages.
- South Korea's outbreak intensified rapidly after the virus was spread at a secretive church in Daegu.
- Israel’s virus hotspot is Bnei Brak, where some ultra-Orthodox people defied the nationwide lockdown to attend services and weddings.
- The initial epicenter of Iran’s outbreak was the holy city Qom.
But as much of the world has moved inside, places of worship have emptied.
- Catholic services were suspended last month in Italy and in other countries since. This weekend, Pope Francis will celebrate Easter Mass in a near-empty St. Peter’s Basilica.
- Saudi Arabia closed the holy mosques in Mecca and Medina in early March and is considering canceling the hajj, which was expected to draw some 3 million pilgrims in late July.
- The call to prayer still sounds in Kuwait, but people are urged to pray in their homes.
