April 10, 2020

Earliest outbreaks were traced to religious services or pilgrimages.

AXIOS.com

As the coronavirus spread beyond China, some of the earliest outbreaks were traced to religious services or pilgrimages.

  • South Korea's outbreak intensified rapidly after the virus was spread at a secretive church in Daegu.
  • Israel’s virus hotspot is Bnei Brak, where some ultra-Orthodox people defied the nationwide lockdown to attend services and weddings.
  • The initial epicenter of Iran’s outbreak was the holy city Qom.

But as much of the world has moved inside, places of worship have emptied.

  • Catholic services were suspended last month in Italy and in other countries since. This weekend, Pope Francis will celebrate Easter Mass in a near-empty St. Peter’s Basilica.
  • Saudi Arabia closed the holy mosques in Mecca and Medina in early March and is considering canceling the hajj, which was expected to draw some 3 million pilgrims in late July.
  • The call to prayer still sounds in Kuwait, but people are urged to pray in their homes.
