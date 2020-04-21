April 21, 2020

Health vs. hunger: The view from Pakistan



 
AXIOS.com

A woman waits for emergency financial assistance in Islamabad. Photo: Aamir Qureshi/AFP

 

Pakistan is also grappling with the question of whether economic shutdowns could do more long-term damage than COVID-19 itself.

Driving the news: Pakistan has extended its nationwide lockdown to April 30 while loosening restrictions on some key industries. The National Coordination Committee will meet Tuesday to discuss whether the lockdown can be lifted.

  • The government has announced a one-time payment to 12 million poor households, but Prime Minister Imran Khan says debt relief and international aid is needed to allow for a more robust response.
  • He had initially opposed a lockdown, warning that people would die of hunger.

What they’re saying: “That is the most difficult decision in poor countries, where unemployment rates are high, jobs are scarce and people don’t have savings to tap into when they are not able to go out and work,” Asad Majeed Khan, Pakistan’s ambassador to the U.S., told Axios in an interview.

  • “So for any leader in the developing world, this presents even a starker choice — of looking after the health of individuals and at the same time making sure that the economic impact does not devastate the survivors.”
  • “The fear of dying from infection or from hunger — that’s a tough choice.”

What to watch: Pakistan's testing and contact tracing systems lag far behind those in countries like Germany and South Korea, which are also attempting to restart their economies.

  • Khan says those capabilities are improving and restrictions on travel will remain in place until they are fully developed.
  • “We are a big country, and if things get out of hand, they will really be very, very difficult to control,” he acknowledges
at 2:13 AM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)