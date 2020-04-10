Hopes for Peace in Yemen

two-week unilateral ceasefire announced last night by Saudi Arabia officially came into effect today in Yemen, though the Houthi rebels say they'll keep fighting until the "siege on Yemen" ends.
Why it matters: There's little to show for five years of war in Yemen beyond one of the world's most dire humanitarian crises, which would only deepen in the event of a coronavirus outbreak — a threat the Saudis said influenced their decision to suspend military activity.
The backstory: The Houthis overthrew Yemen's Saudi-aligned president in late 2014, after which Saudi Arabia and allies including the UAE began a fierce bombing campaign.
- The Saudi-led campaign in Yemen, waged with American-made weapons, has been widely criticized internationally due to its high civilian death toll and the massive humanitarian crisis that has put millions on the brink of famine.
- The Saudis now appear to want out, but the Iran-aligned Houthis want to proceed on their terms.
- The UN is attempting to launch peace talks and has been engaging with both sides.
My thought bubble: If the coronavirus makes war harder to justify, that could be no small thing.
