April 03, 2020
How economies react to wars and pandemics
Source: AXIOS Edge
AXIOS.com
*Look at Europe to see the difference in how economies react to wars and pandemics.
A magnificent Bank of England database has European interest rates going back to the 14th Century — enough time to encompass a statistically significant number of both wars and pandemics.
A new paper uses that database to look at real interest rates in Europe following both wars and pandemics. The starkest difference takes place not in the immediate aftermath but rather 20–30 years later.
What they found: Pandemics are associated with lower real interest rates, which means a lower demand for capital and subdued economic growth.
Pandemics have extremely long-term public health effects. A 2006 paper found that individuals who were in utero during the 1918–19 flu pandemic "displayed reduced educational attainment, increased rates of physical disability, and lower income" compared with other cohorts
at 7:09 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
1 comment:
صيانة توشيبا
صيانة كريازي
صيانة الاسكا
صيانة وايت بوينت
صيانة زانوسي
صيانة هيتاشي
Post a Comment