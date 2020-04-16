India dials up medical diplomacy, sends 85 mn HCQ tablets to 108 countries

The exercise to deliver the HCQ and paracetamol tablets has been a complicated exercise since most countries, including India, do not permit flight operations.Updated: Apr 16, 2020 13:02 IST
India has dialled up its medical diplomacy, sending loads of medicines to 100-plus countries over the last two weeks to help them fight the Covid-19 pandemic. A top government official told Hindustan Times that India is supplying nearly 85 million hydroxychloroquine tablets and close to 500 million paracetamol tablets to the 108 countries.
This is apart from the 1,000 tonnes of paracetamol granules that have been sent to make tablets.
“As we speak, a total of 4,000 plus consignments to 60 countries are being cleared for dispatch,” the government official cited above said. In all, the medicine supplies will cover 108 countries.
