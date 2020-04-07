Lockdown: Countries with Some notable outliers

AXIOS.com
Countries around the world quickly followed one another into lockdown, but there have been some notable outliers.
Sweden has defied the trend in Europe and kept schools, restaurants and shops open. The government is advising people to limit their gatherings to 50 people. Yes, 50.
- The approach is similar to the one the U.K. abandoned last month, but the Swedes have stuck with it. The Netherlands has taken a similar approach.
- Pressure is growing to tighten restrictions soon.
Peru is attempting to enforce its lockdown by gender, with men only leaving the home on Monday, Wednesday and Friday and women on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. On Sunday, everyone is to stay home.
- President Martín Vizcarra has seen his approval ratings spike to 87% as he's responded decisively to the crisis. Draconian measures have proved popular elsewhere too.
Cuba is expanding one of its most valuable exports: doctors. Medical teams have arrived in at least 14 virus-struck countries, per the Economist.
- Cuba trains a huge number of doctors for a country of its size. It dispatches them around the world, confiscating their passports and keeping the bulk of their salaries.
South African police report that crimes like murder and sexual assault have fallen sharply during the lockdown, perhaps because of limits on the sale of alcohol.
