Miners, the Horsekeeper and Pneumoconiosis – a documentary by Jiang Nengjie (Dec. 2019)­

|
|
|
|
|This is a side of China we don’t get to see too often, a side of China that Chinese censors take great pains to scrub off our screens, the reverse side of President Xi’s “China Dream”— poverty, corruption and an illegal coal miner left to die at home from the terminal lung disease pneumoconiosis. “A decade ago, they had to bribe [local officials]. A decade later they can’t even get an ambulance to come,” comments one viewer. “We're not trying to say bad things, we're just trying to tell the truth”, writes another.
Shot over a period of eight years, the film follows the fates of director Jiang Nengjie’s relatives in rural Hunan. From the mind-numbing working conditions of illegal mines, to the harsh realities of health care and schooling in rural China, Jiang takes us into the intimacy of these people’s lives. His film has no voice-over, no special effects and no clear political line. It is raw, sobering, slow-moving, but real. This is certainly not your next Tiger King or other blockbuster, but an important and praiseworthy documentary it is.
“Miners, the Horsekeeper and Pneumoconiosis” (矿民、马夫、尘肺病) is free to watch. “This documentary has no way of being shown or distributed in public, so please share the download link discretely”, comments Jiang on Chinese social networking service Douban. The director says he hopes something will be done to prevent other people from developing pneumoconiosis and “to prevent so many families from falling into poverty as a result of it.”
Review by MERICS junior analyst Thomas des Garets Geddes
Media coverage and sources:
No comments:
Post a Comment