New Baloch Political Party will be Announced 1st May . Professor Naela Quadri Baloch

Bolan Times ( CANADA) : Professor Naela Quadri Baloch said that New Baloch Political Party will be Announced 1st May 2020.

Talking to Bolan Times Professor Naela Quadri informed our correspondent that Committe for chalking out party draft Manifesto nominated. Party formation will be announced on 1st May 2020.

” Purpose ot Establishing New Baloch Political Party, Today via zoom we Baloch discussed again The Baloch elders, youth activists, professors, writers, philosphers, Human rights activists, and female political workers attended the conference. The attendees were from differenr parts of the globe” Professor Naela Said .

I am very confident that this Party will bring a real change in Baloch Political struggle , in our today meeting Reresentatives from eastern and western Balochistan, Gulf, Europe, Canada, and Baloch Representatives from USA attended this meeting.



” After detailed discussion, Question and Answer Sessions the representatives nominated and appointed members for the Manifesto Committee. The committe includes a Baloch Professor member, Two Baloch thinkers and writers, Four youth members including a female member. The committe has been tasked to draft the foundation of the party manifesto and put forward for approval. This was agreed that the formation of Party will be announced on 1st May 2020. And 1st May will be considered as the Party foundation day. The meeting was continued for more then three hours” Professor added.