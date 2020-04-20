On the Asian Century, Pax Sinica & Beyond (IX): Corona Crisis: Observations & lessons from and for Europe and South Asia

With the Coronavirus outbreak, mankind is experiencing an extraordinarily difficult time – affecting all spheres of both public and private life, from domestic politics to international relations. Most countries are still to overcome the peak of crisis. As such, it is hardly possible to make any credible assessment of the economic, socio-political and human costs. Nevertheless, one can make some first observations and formulate lessons for handling both ongoing and future emergency situations.
(1) The international community witnesses a complete disruption of global supply and production chains (Standaert, 2020, February 14) – from cars to electronic components, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, services – with unprecedented implications for national economies and domestic spheres world-wide. The Coronavirus pandemic made it clear that global production chains of multi-national companies rely excessively on a single country, China, on which both the US and Europe are highly dependent when it comes to the supply of vital goods. Many of those items are either entirely or mostly produced in China. The dramatic shortages of goods in almost every essential sector of national economies is literally paralyzing whole states and societies. Demands are formulated with increasing sharpness, calling for a rethinking and redesigning of international supply and productions chains. Multi-national companies must consider restructuring their business models; governments must provide an appropriate, conducive environment for such endeavours. In brief, it is imperative that business and government work closely together to mitigate both current and upcoming impacts of the Coronavirus situation (Betti & Hong, 2020, February 27).
(2) The Corona crisis helps pave the way for China’s global technological leadership. For several decades, the Chinese leadership has aimed to capture the higher end of the global value chain by focusing on technologically driven and sophisticated products (Cai, 2017, p. 8). The formulation of the Made in China 2025 vision[1] is an example. Furthermore, China wants to establish itself as the supreme standard setter of technological and engineering norms world-wide. This is a core domain of both US and the EU so far and the essential pillar of their export industries. As argued earlier by the author (Wolf, 2019), by launching the Made in China 2025, Chinese decision-makers attempt to upgrade the country’s industry in a rather comprehensive way so as to transform China into a hi-tech powerhouse capable of dominating even advanced industries[2]. According to experts, the Made in China 2025 can be interpreted as a new Chinese industrial policy that will ‘challenge the economic primacy of the current leading economies and international corporations’ (Wübbeke, Meissner, Zenglein, Ives, & Conrad, 2016, p. 6). Beijing not only aspires to join the international league of advanced economies based on high-tech industries; rather it ambitions to dominate the existent power structure and replace existing dominant players altogether, namely the US and Europe (Segal, 2018, March 28; Kennedy, 2015, June 1). In other words, Beijing wants to control the global market across all critical high-tech industries.
It is well documented that China aims to achieve this goal not only via its own research and development (R&D) efforts but also via the acquisition of foreign technological expertise. Here one needs to be aware of two crucial points. First, getting hold of foreign patents (expertise) is possible in basically three ways: via espionage (stealing), buying, or friendly/unfriendly takeover of the firms holding the patent(s). For obvious reasons, all these options are usually unwelcomed by economically healthy companies. Second, due to the current Corona crisis, international stock markets experienced a traumatic decline and most SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises) face existential threats – despite the promised large-scale support packages by governments. In result many companies, from major listed blue-chip companies to family-owned, are now available at bargain prizes. This offers an unprecedented opportunity to take over US and European firms and their technological know-how. As such, there is an urgent need to identify and implement economic support (beyond short-term financial assistance) both in Europe and other parts of the world so as to protect local businesses from unwanted, unfriendly Chinese takeovers (investments).
(3) Science must gain a greater advisory role in political decision. When monitoring government responses to the Corona crisis, one witnesses the unfortunate trend by decision-makers to narrow the whole range of potential crisis reactions to a single question: safe lives or livelihoods? It is argued here that substantial parts of the negative impacts of the Corona outbreak are self-inflected due to an un-reflected copying of the Chinese model of crisis response by European governments. This is apparently because European decision-makers give tremendous space to their bureaucracies in finding and making decisions instead of granting science a leading advisory role. Furthermore, it appears that European bureaucrats prefer to listen to Chinese partisan (dis)information campaigns than to their own experts offering independent analysis of the situation. Besides the extraordinarily harmful lockdowns, the increasingly coercively imposed restrictions on societal lives started to constitute a severe challenge for the liberal democratic foundation of our countries. Emerging protests, questioning, and even violent resistance against measures like social distancing must be seen as a clear message that the European citizenry has a clear vision of the limits of Chinese-inspired Orwellian-style politics. This is without doubt one of the few positive experiences one could witness in Europe during the last weeks.
(4) It is known that the China-backed World Health Organisation (WHO) director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (Allen-Ebrahimi an, 2020, April 15), is playing an unfortunate role in the context of the apparent transparency and information gap regarding the outbreak of the Corona crisis. Here, it is interesting to highlight that Mr Tedros is also recognized for praising China’s international development projects rather than being on the alert regarding the responsibilities and tasks of the organisation he represents. China under the leadership of its President Xi Jinping clearly continues its policy of co-opting and/or undermining existing international institutions and global norms – while promoting his own, alternative ones. For example, China promotes the Health Silk Road by deconstructing the dignity and credibility of the WHO through its instrumentalization (or its misuse) and thus promote the Chinese model for combating the spread of the Coronavirus. In other words, China is attempting to gain political capital out of the crisis and subsequently boost is position in the global power structure (Shephard, 2020, March 27).
Conclusion
The actual situation stresses the vulnerability of the existing international, liberal order and the dependence of our economies and societies on the goodwill of the Chinese Communist Party and its leadership. This is gaining significance since much could be avoided if Beijing had been more transparent and communicative regarding the emergence and patterns of the Coronavirus spread. Especially since that information was already known to Chinese authorities much before the official acknowledgement of the outbreak. Moreover, it is obvious that Beijing exploits the global emergency situation, which is keeping governments in the EU, the US, South and Southeast Asia busy and distracts them from China’s growingly assertive approach in ensuring its political and economic interests. In order to address this challenge, we must overcome the economic and trade dependencies on China by regaining control over the production and supply chains of vital goods. That does not necessarily mean bringing the production closer to our home countries (and to the consumer), but instead diversifying in order to reduce fatal dependencies. However, a (re-)nationalization of international manufacturing lines, demanded by numerous observers, is not the most appropriate course of action when increased international collaboration is needed. In many sectors, Europe either cannot compete with Asian markets production prices (Schulz, 2020, March 16) or lacks essential raw materials coming from different world-regions. Instead, the current crisis should be seen as an opportunity for the international community to re-think and re-model collaboration, a process in which Europa and South Asia should take the lead.
To sum up by following the words of Paulo Casaca (2020, March 30), the spirit of cooperation and faith in science and technology confronting the common danger is the key for a struggle that South Asia and Europe need to win, together.
