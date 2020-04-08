Pakistan is the only country in the world that is arresting doctors for demanding PPEs. BNM
“Enforced disappearance of the Baloch nation, killing in state custody, ground and aerial bombardment and military operations on a daily basis, already put the Baloch nation with a similar situation like that of the coronavirus. But this pandemic added a thousand times more in the hardship of Baloch nation” BNM spokesman added in a press release.
The central spokesperson of Baloch National Movement has condemned the arrest and use of force against the doctors in Quetta, Balochistan. As we have already expressed our reservations that on the perspective of the colonial behavior of Pakistan and enmity against Baloch nation we have mentioned from day one that Pakistan would use the coronavirus pandemic against Baloch nation.
“The arrest of doctors, who were asking for their due demands, verifies our reservations. When we campaigned against this strategy of Pakistan that it would use the coronavirus as a biological weapon against the Baloch nation, then we received harsh criticism that is a natural calamity and such criticism is not justified. The reality is that this is not political propaganda, rather it is a matter of our national identity” he added
He said that Pakistan is letting no stone unturned, to harm the Baloch nation and add to their miseries. The experiences of earthquakes and floods are already known to us where the state used these natural calamities to further its exploitation. Those countries took the coronavirus epidemic lightly or delayed in providing facilities, or lapsed on a governmental level which caused problems for the citizens, then the heads of those states asked forgiveness from their people. But Pakistan is not only willfully spreading the coronavirus in Balochistan but also treating the medical staff with brutality and has crossed all limits of barbarities.
He further expressed, The civilized world is not only standing like an iron wall against the coronavirus but also on the state level paying homage to the people associated with the medical field. In contrast, in Balochistan, Pakistan is using force against doctors
The spokesperson said that Balochistan depicts the milieu of the medieval age, but in the time of coronavirus outbreak establishing of tent villages as quarantine center, lack of medical equipment, test kits and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) expose the false claims of the parliamentarian parties who surrender their will before Pakistan. Though the enforced disappearance of the Baloch nation, killing in state custody, ground and aerial bombardment and military operations on a daily basis, already put the Baloch nation with a similar situation like that of the coronavirus. But this pandemic added a thousand times more in the hardship of Baloch nation.
He added the doctors of Balochistan are not demanding for any luxury or allowance; they have due demands, asking for facilities and PPE. For this, they are being beaten and arrested. Pakistan is the only country in the world that is arresting and persecuting doctors for demanding protective kits. Pakistan has trumpeted the blow for social distancing but state locked up dozens of doctors in a small and congested cell. Whereas Punjab (The godfather of Pakistan), due to rising fear of the coronavirus has released hundreds of prisoners.
He added that even a common citizen knows that Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) is the first and foremost requirement in fight against the coronavirus outbreak. Yet the doctors came out and protested when already 13 doctors were infected with the coronavirus. We believe that denying doctors with basic requirements is a plot that they should go in a strike and the people affected with the coronavirus remain unattended. In this way, the state can try to prove itself innocent and keep increasing our genocide by using this new tactic.
He said the doctor and other medical staff are playing the role of front soldiers. In such a state their protection should be on priority. The promises from the puppet governments are nothing but to gain the goodwill of their masters and deceive poor people of Balochistan. This is the prime proof of slavery in Balochistan. Such treatment to the Baloch nation in this time of plague is continuity of the same policy of occupation for the last seven decades. These measures from Pakistan, make this clear that Pakistan is bent up and using each opportunity in increasing the genocide of the Baloch nation; the coronavirus is a biological weapon for Pakistan using it against the Baloch nation. This state has put all human values aside and engaged in barbarity in Balochistan.
