PROFILE: Lawyer and citizen-journalist Chen Qiushi reported from Wuhan and disappeared

Chen Qiushi (陈秋实) has been missing since 6 February. The lawyer had spent roughly two weeks in Wuhan as a citizen journalist and reported on the tragic plight of the city during the coronavirus epidemic, mainly via Twitter and YouTube. He visited inundated hospitals and interviewed locals who felt abandoned. In doing so, Chen revealed the true extent of the disaster in the city and documented the inadequate response of the Chinese authorities.
Chen’s online following grew rapidly both in China and abroad. The video he posted on 30 Januarybecame famous: "I am afraid. In front of me is the disease, behind me the Chinese state. But as long as I’m alive here in the city, I will continue to report about it. I only say what I see and hear. […] I am not afraid to die – why should I be afraid of you, Communist Party?"
Chen Qiushi was born in 1985, studied law at Heilongjiang University, and worked for a law firm in Beijing after graduating. His trip to Wuhan was not the first time he had worked as a citizen journalist. He reported from Hong Kong on social media during the protests that broke out last June, quickly coming under pressure from mainland China’s government.
His self-declared goal was not to address foreigners, but to spread the truth among his compatriots. With his disappearance, Chen joined a number of other self-proclaimed citizen journalists in officially decreed obscurity – the most prominent being Li Zehua and Fang Bin. According to his mother and a friend, Chen was forced into quarantine. Nothing is known about his whereabouts or his state of health, even though the average quarantine period of two weeks would have finished weeks ago. Foreign media and governments – including US Congressman Jim Banks – have demanded the three disappearances be investigated.
Citizen journalists like Chen ignored the boundaries set for professional journalists. As a result, they were able to reveal shortcomings and grievances that would otherwise have remained hidden. But Chen's disappearance and the refusal of authorities to release information about him show what remorseless official reaction such as activism can provoke. Chen’s Twitter account is still active, and his videos and documentaries are still available. But the Chinese internet is almost completely silent about Chen Qiushi and his fellow campaigners.
No comments:
Post a Comment