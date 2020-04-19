April 19, 2020
The Future of Money and Currency
Pragna Bharati is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.
Topic: The Future of Money and Currency
Time: Apr 20, 2020 05:00 PM India
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88265896144?pwd=YWR5NW1PdUtqWTFBM1dwdFJSdEFldz09
Meeting ID: 882 6589 6144
Password: 265997
Sree Iyer is the speaker.
An inventor who has 37 patents in the areas of Hardware, Software, Encryption and Systems. His book "NDTV Frauds" is an Amazon Bestseller. His latest book is "Who painted my money white?" He is the founder of PGurus a blog and news portal providing a fair, unbiased and accurate analysis of Bharat.
Follow him on twitter : @SreeIyer1
Follow Pragna Bharati on
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/officialpragnabharati
twitter : http://www.twitter.com/pragnabharati
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/c/pragnabharati
Email ID
Info@pragnabharati.in
Please join the call on time so that we can start it on time.
at 7:26 PM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment