TRIVIUM CHINA: Tag-team telecomforting

Driving the Day
1. Wuhan revises up COVID-19 deaths and cases
This morning, the NHC dropped the latest numbers for domestic COVID-19 cases.
On April 16 (NHC):
- There were 26 new COVID-19 cases, of which 15 were imported.
Local transmission continued in Guangdong and Heilongjiang.
- Five local transmissions were recorded in Guangdong and three in Heilongjiang.
There were also 66 new asymptomatic cases, of which three were imported.But here's the big news:
The Wuhan government have revised up their estimates of both confirmed cases and deaths over the course of the outbreak (Xinhua 1):
- As of yesterday, the number of confirmed cases in Wuhan went up to 50,333 from 50,008.
- Deaths went up to 3,869 from 2,579.
The official explanation raised a few eyebrows (Xinhua 2):
- Everything was hectic during the outbreak and both the government and the medical system were too thinly stretched to keep an accurate count.
Get smart: Many welcomed the step as a (small) concession to transparency.
Our take: There are good reasons to be skeptical of China's figures, particularly in Wuhan. We believe cases and deaths were underreported there, especially during the chaos at the beginning of the outbreak.
But...we also don't think the official numbers are too far off the mark. Our contacts in Wuhan don't think the numbers are grossly underestimated. And we don't think the government would be reopening the economy if it didn’t think the virus was under control.
READ MORE
NHC: 截至4月16日24时新型冠状病毒肺炎疫情最新情况
Xinhua: 关于武汉市新冠肺炎确诊病例数确诊病例死亡数订正情况的通报
Xinhua: 武汉市新冠肺炎确诊病例数确诊病例死亡数订正情况答记者问
Finance & Economics
2. Quarterly GDP sees deep contraction
It’s official: Chinese GDP contracted by 6.8% y/y in Q1 2020, on a real basis.
Some context:
- In real q/q terms: The economy shrunk by 9.8%.
These numbers are the lowest on record – by far – but they are in line with the consensus projections from economists.
Quick take:
- Anyone who’s been paying the slightest attention to China over the past three months already knew the economy shrank significantly during that period.
- With the vast majority of businesses shut down for weeks, the extent of economic weakness was clear to everyone.
It’s not really worth breaking down the performance in the various parts of the economy for the quarter.
- Every industry was in the doldrums during the COVID-19 shutdown.
- That said, agricultural production held up okay, growing by 3.5% y/y. That makes sense – people still gotta eat.
What it means: The economy has a deep hole to climb out of in Q2, and while March already saw significant improvement from February (see next entry), policymakers have much more work to do to achieve even a semblance of economic normalcy.
Get smart: As we said yesterday, any GDP number above -5% would not be credible. We think the contraction was deeper than the official data, but at least these numbers pass the smell test.
READ MORE
NBS: 统筹疫情防控和经济社会发展成效显著 3月份主要经济指标降幅明显收窄
APPLICATIONS ARE OPEN
Intern with Trivium
Trivium is looking for a few good research interns, based anywhere, to help us dig up data in some exciting new fields. You'll need solid Chinese reading skills and an obsessive interest in China's political economy.
APPLY NOW
Finance & Economics
3. Slower economic contraction in March is a win
The stats bureau also released March economic data on Friday morning.
The headline: Things were bad – but much better than in the Jan-Feb period.
The details:
Get smart:
- Industrial production contracted by 1.1% y/y – vastly improved from the 25.9% contraction in Jan-Feb.
- Fixed asset investment contracted by 10.9% y/y – improved from the 24.5% contraction in Jan-Feb.
- Retail sales contracted by 15.8% y/y – improved from the 20.5% contraction in Jan-Feb.
- The surveyed unemployment rate came in at 5.9% in March – down from 6.2% at the end of February.
The economy was clearly still contracting in March, although it was contracting less quickly than in February – which makes sense given then resumption of business throughout the month.Get smarter:
The most concerning data point to us was the deeply negative retail sales. Again, it makes sense, as consumers were cautious when they came out of lockdown – reluctant to physically go to restaurants or shopping centers.
- But weak demand is now the key variable keeping businesses from normalizing their operations – so if that number doesn’t improve in a hurry in April, then it will be a big problem.
One last thing: The surveyed employment rate doesn’t cover SMEs – so we wouldn’t put much stock in the March improvement.
READ MORE
NBS: 统筹疫情防控和经济社会发展成效显著 3月份主要经济指标降幅明显收窄
Finance & Economics
4. Business resumption update
Business activity in China continues its slow, upward grind, according to the Trivium Business Activity Index.
Here are our estimates as of April 17:
- The Trivium National Business Activity Index indicates that China’s economy is operating at 82.9% of typical output, up from 82.8% on April 16.
- The Trivium National Large Enterprise Activity Index indicates that China’s large enterprises are operating at 83.0% of typical output, showing no change from April 16.
- The Trivium National SME Activity Index indicates that China’s small businesses are operating at 82.9% of typical output, up from 82.6% on April 16.
The All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce provides more detail on the resumption picture. It has surveyed over 80,000 private companies since late January (Yicai):
But this is bad:
- According to the survey, as of early April, 91.39% of private companies had resumed operations.
- Less than half were operating at above 50% capacity.
Get smart: Clearly, some SMEs are still struggling to make ends meet.
READ MORE
Yicai: 全国工商联调研：九成民企复工，在线经济领域民企逆势增长
Trivium: Getting China back to work
Politics & Policy
5. Breaker of chains
2020 is going to go down in the books as a bad year for globalization.
We’ll let Xu Kemin, director of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) Department of Industrial Policy and Regulations explain why (MIIT):
You can say that again.
- "Due to the poor flow of international personnel and logistics, enterprises that have returned to work and resumed production are again faced with the risk of having to reduce production or shutting down.”
- “[T]he stability of the industrial chain and the supply chain is impacted to some extent."
Here’s just a sampling of the woes facing Chinese companies as global supply chains break down.
- A shortage of Ecuadorian balsa wood is delaying the construction of wind turbines in China and delaying the installation of new capacity (SCMP).
- Automakers with production based in China are also feeling the pinch as key components become harder to source from abroad (Bloomberg).
- Ditto excavator manufacturers who have been forced to jack up prices in response (Caixin).
Get smart: Beijing is doing its best to get the economy back on track, but can’t do much about broken global supply chains. Such are the perils of a globalized economy.
READ MORE
MIIT: 国务院联防联控机制新闻发布会介绍民营企业、中小企业有序推进复工复产情况
SCMP: China turbine makers winded after Ecuador lockdown leaves them without blades
Bloomberg: China’s Fledgling Car Rebound Faces Risks of Parts Shortage
Caixin: As Pandemic Epicenter Moves Abroad, Chinese Excavator-Makers Raise Prices
Politics & Policy
6. Tag-team telecomforting
No prizes for guessing what Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang got up to on Thursday.
- No, not making BFF bracelets in the halls of Zhongnanhai.
Instead, the duo once again hopped on the phone to various world leaders to offer aid and support in the global fight against the coronavirus.Some context:
The two leaders, especially Xi, have been on a telephonic public relations tear in recent weeks, promising support far and wide to countries still struggling with COVID-19.
On Thursday, they called:
- Russian President Vladimir Putin (Xi)
- Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki (Li)
- Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok (Li)
The calls followed the familiar template as exemplified by Li’s comments to Hamdok (Gov.cn):
But Xi’s call to Putin had an added flair that caught our eye (Xinhua):
- “The virus is the common enemy of mankind.”
- “[Li said] that the Chinese people are willing to join hands with the people around the world…to overcome difficulties and safeguard global public health security.”
- “He stressed that politicizing and labeling of the COVID-19 pandemic are detrimental to international cooperation.”
Get smart: In an oblique jab at the US, Xi is looking to cast China as the “adult in the room” re: COVID-19.
READ MORE
Xinhua: Xi holds phone talks with Putin on COVID-19 pandemic
CGTN: China to support Poland's fight against the coronavirus: Chinese PM
Gov.cn: Premier Li talks with Sudan's PM over phone
No comments:
Post a Comment