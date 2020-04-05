US: 'Checks from the giverment'

https://disqus.com/by/disqus_qpKEwDmN0
Actually, it's probably prudent to think about what you will spend your $1,200 "gift" from the giverment on. At this rate, it won't be worth much a year or so from now, and, with interest rates at zero, saving it for a rainy seems foolish. Some thoughts from an admittedly "Go Galt" paranoid quasi-prepper:
Solar panels and whole house batteries. Look at how well Venezuela and Puerto Rico are doing keeping the lights on. Eventually one of the future bail out packages will include the Green New Deal and make on-demand electricity consumption illegal.
Firearms and ammo -- probably not because hordes of virus infected zombies will attack, but for barter and as a store of value.
Spare tires and batteries for your vehicle.
Chickens if you have a little land. Makes eggs, easier to care for than most protein producing livestock.
Tools. I've been replacing my old Crapsman tool collection with up-to-date Milwaukee battery powered tools.
Electronics and software that you can't live without.
Drugs -- the recreational kind if legal in your state, a real first aid/trauma kit (I have three -- one for the house and one in each vehicle). An EpiPen, a stash of anti-inflamatories (e.g., prednazone), pain killers, antibiotics and any prescription drugs you need.
Infrastructure, vehicle repairs and critical maintenance on your house.
A bidet on your toilet. Eliminates the need for toilet paper.
$1,200 won't go far, but think of it as a giverment subsidy for preparedness.
A trip to the grocer these days is like shopping in a Venezuelan or Russian store -- empty shelves. You buy whatever is there and if there are two items, you buy them both. Where this will end is anybody's guess, but life in the cities -- NY, San Francisco, LA, Las Vegas, New Orleans, Miami, etc -- is gonna get much harder.
Of course, our health care experts tell us that everything will be fine if they can just "flatten the curve" and buy some time, so crashing the economy is worth it. They are experts, after all. These are the same experts who said in January and February that we had nothing to worry about, that Obamacare would "bend the curve," that opiods were being controlled by docs, "if you like your doctor you can keep him" etc, etc. Hard to take anything they say seriously, but as we huddle in our homes, we've effectively accepted their hegemony over our lives.
My 88 year old mother tells stories of her early childhood in Iowa where men would come to the back door begging for food and her mother would feed them. She fears a return to those times with good reason -- the unemployment rate during the Great Depression was 25% or so; during this debacle, the unemployment rates I've seen forecasted are as high as 32%. That may be the circus that accompanies our $1,200 checks from the giverment.
'It is important to note that my stimulus check is not the other side of an exchange, one where I provided labor, goods, or property to another acting individual. Instead, those unbacked digits are, as Rothbard noted, “Counterfeiting, plain and simple.” '
But that counterfeiting is the basis of exchange for the global economy, its lifeblood. You get to use that stimulus check to buy imported goods manufactured abroad, made from commodities and labor in economies abroad that desire dollars, since all global commodities (especially oil) are bought and sold in dollar-terms.
And that that counterfeiting has been the basis of exchange for the global economy, its lifeblood, since the signing of Bretton Woods nearly 80 years ago, when the USG falsely promised that the dollar would be backed by gold. It was backed only by promises of gold, and then not even that, once it became obvious as of 1968 that those promises were empty.
That stimulus check is not the other side of an exchange of value for value... it is part of a massive pyramid of unbacked credit that has helped facilitate "growth" and higher living standards for Americans for many decades. It will be interesting to see how high and for how long the house of cards can grow before collapsing. It won't be fun to be around for that collapse.
May you live in interesting times... but not TOO interesting.
