Serbian Ambassador to China
Interview on the Serbia-China bilateral relationship
"I notice that in this situation, China is already coming out of the combat phase and is shifting to the global stage as the new battlefield. "
LUIGI DI MAIO
Foreign Minister of Italy
Dismissing concerns about Chinese influence in Italy
"There are no geopolitical risks, there are only friendly relations. We have invested in friendship with China and Russia, and we have done well given the help they are giving us. Diplomacy saves lives. "
RONNIE LIU
Chairman, Chinese Investors Association for Development and Promotion in Nigeria
Statement on U.S. damage to China’s relationships with African countries
"Let’s say African countries default eventually in paying for the projects and China takes them over as [claimed] by the U.S. At least they brought them here, so if Africa can’t pay back and the Chinese take them over, these things would still be in use by Africans and improve quality of life, just like every private business. "
