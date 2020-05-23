May 23, 2020
2,000 road crashes and 368 deaths from March 25, when the lockdown began, to May 16.
"Worldwide, the defining images of India’s lockdown are the caravans of migrant workers walking hundreds of kilometres to reach their homes. Bereft of substantive support from the government or their employers, they want to escape the city and get back to their villages and families. Several hundreds of them lost their lives in their desperate attempt to reach home during the lockdown. The SaveLife Foundation, a non-profit organisation working to prevent road accidents, has recorded nearly 2,000 road crashes and 368 deaths from March 25, when the lockdown began, to May 16."
Source : The Hindu
at 2:34 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment