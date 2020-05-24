Ambassador intervenes after Mike Pompeo warns US could 'disconnect' from Australia over Victoria's Belt and Road deal

The US ambassador to Australia has played down a suggestion from his Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that his nation could "simply disconnect" from Australia if Victoria's trade deal with Beijing threatened its telecommunication security.
Key points:
- Mr Pompeo said the Belt and Road project increased the Chinese Government's ability to "do harm"
- US ambassador Arthur Culvahouse said Mr Pompeo's comments were in response to a "very remote hypothetical" and the US had "absolute confidence" in Australia's ability to handle the issue
- The Victorian Government said it would never agree to telecommunications projects under the deal
On Sunday morning, Mr Pompeo said while he was not aware of the detail of Victoria's agreement, it could impact his nation's Five Eyes intelligence-sharing partnership with Australia.
In an interview with Sky News, Mr Pompeo warned the Belt and Road agreement with the Andrews Government increased the Chinese communist regime's ability to do "harm".
China's trillion-dollar Belt and Road initiative (BRI) is a global infrastructure push aiming to recreate the glory days of China's ancient Silk Road trade routes.
The highly controversial scheme has been panned by many Western democracies, including Australia.
But Victoria has gone it alone on signing up to the infrastructure initiative, with Premier Daniel Andrews inking a Memorandum of Understanding with China in 2018 and committing to deepen the state's involvement in 2019.
The non-legally-binding agreement allows Victorian infrastructure experts to get access to the hundreds of billions of dollars of projects slated for the Belt and Road.
It also encourages Chinese infrastructure firms to establish a presence in Victoria and to bid for major infrastructure projects.
"I don't know the nature of those projects precisely," Mr Pompeo told Sky News today.
"To the extent they have an adverse impact on our ability to protect telecommunications from our private citizens, or security networks for our defence and intelligence communities — we simply disconnect, we will simply separate.
"We are going to preserve trust in networks for important information. We hope our friends and allies, especially our Five Eyes partners like Australia, do the same."
Mr Pompeo said the scheme broadly came at "some cost" to those who signed on.
"Every nation has its own sovereign right to make decisions for itself, and I suppose Victoria has some rights that it can undertake but every citizen of Australia should know that every one of those Belt and Road projects needs to be looked at incredibly closely," he said.
Ambassador says US has 'every confidence' in Australia's handling of the issue
On Sunday afternoon, the US ambassador, Arthur Culvahouse Jr, released a statement in response to coverage of Mr Pompeo's interview, saying he wanted to "set the record straight".
He said after Mr Pompeo was asked about a "very remote hypothetical", he had carefully noted that he was not across the detail of Victoria's Belt and Road agreement.
"The United States has absolute confidence in the Australian Government's ability to protect the security of its telecommunications networks and those of its Five Eyes partners," Mr Culvahouse said.
"We have made no secret of our concerns about 5G, and we commend Australia for its leadership on the issue.
"We are not aware that Victoria has engaged in any concrete projects under BRI, let alone projects impinging on telecommunications networks, which we understand are a federal matter.
"If there were telecommunications initiatives that we thought put the integrity of our networks at risk, of course we would have to take a close look at that, as the Secretary suggested."
Deal 'about Victorian jobs', Premier says
The State Opposition has criticised the Andrews Government for continuing with the infrastructure deal despite increased tensions between Canberra and Beijing.
China has reacted angrily to the Federal Government's push for an independent inquiry into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Beijing has recently imposed tariffs of 80 per cent on Australian barley and put an import ban on four Australian abattoirs, moves which the Morrison Government says are unrelated to the inquiry.
But Victorian Treasurer Tim Pallas last week made a connection to the events, saying: "I don't suppose it would come as a surprise to anybody that this was the consequence of the way that the Federal Government had conducted themselves."
He earlier told a parliamentary committee the state would "absolutely not" be putting the deal on hold while the inquiry was conducted.
When asked about Mr Pompeo's comments at a press conference on Sunday morning, Mr Andrews said while he had not seen the interview, "my position on these matters is very well known".
"It's all about Victoria jobs and we'll continue to work at a strong partnership," he said.
"Doesn't mean we agree on everything, there are many things we don't agree on.
"But what I think all of us here and indeed both parts of our partnership, both Victoria, Australia and China — surely we all have to concede and we all have to recognise that a good, strong partnership is in everyone's interests."
A Government spokesperson later said the Belt and Road framework was "about creating opportunities for Victorian businesses and local jobs — opportunities that will be more important than ever as we rebuild from the coronavirus pandemic".
"Telecommunications regulation is the responsibility of the Commonwealth Government," the spokesperson continued.
"Victoria has not, and will not in the future, agree to telecommunications projects under the BR
No comments:
Post a Comment