AXIOS: Nonemployer Companies in U.S

Sole proprietors and the self-employed faced an even more uphill battle in benefiting from government assistance, Kia Kokalitcheva writes.
Why it matters: The vast majority of U.S. small businesses — 25.7 million in 2017, according to census data — are “nonemployer” companies that are mostly one-person shops.
The hurdles for sole proprietorships:
- They couldn’t apply for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) until April 1 — a week after everyone else, and just four business days before the first round ran out of funds.
- They were limited to $1,000 (instead of $10,000) in instant money from the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program in the bill.
- Many banks, including the largest, only processed applications (at least at first) from existing business banking customers. A lot of sole proprietors use a second personal bank account for their business, which effectively kept them from being able to apply.
