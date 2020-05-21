May 21, 2020
Balochistan People's Party reports on an online meeting with Swedish Foreign Minister Anne Linde
The representative of the Balochistan People's Party continued his diplomatic activities with the representatives of the Kurdish parties and the Congress of Nationalities of the Federal Republic of Iran. Prior to the meeting, a report on the situation in Balochistan and other areas of Iranian nationality had been sent to the Swedish Foreign Ministry.
The meeting was attended by representatives of the Congress of Nationalities of the Federal Republic of Iran, the Kurdistan Democratic Party of Iran, the Kurdistan Democratic Party, the Kurdistan Free Life Organization and the People's Party of Balochistan.
The Balochistan People's Party had previously given a full report on the situation in Balochistan in English. At the meeting, the Secretary General of the People's Party of Balochistan, Mr. Nasser Belideh, spoke on the subject of the report.
The points raised in this meeting are as follows:
1. The Iranian regime initially denied the existence of Corona in Iran. The reason is the holding of parliamentary elections and the celebrations of the anniversary of the victory of the Iranian revolution. The regime sought to get the maximum participation of the people in the parliamentary elections and the ceremonies related to the Fajr decade. The regime's policy of denial and failure to take precautionary measures made the Coronavirus spread easily throughout Iran. When the regime acknowledged the Corona epidemic and closed schools and businesses, it took no action to curb intercity traffic. Unfortunately, the people of the central parts of Iran also took advantage of the leisure opportunity of work and study and went to Balochistan to enjoy the warm spring weather of Baluchistan and the purchases of Nowruz. This caused the Corona virus to enter Balochistan for the first time.
2. With the cancellation of flights between Iran and Pakistan by the Pakistani government, Pakistani Shiite pilgrims who came to Iran to visit Shiite shrines and could not return by air to Balochistan to return to their homeland via the Mirjavah land border. However, due to precautionary measures against the coronavirus, the Pakistani government closed the Taftan land border, and the pilgrims wandered for days without access to the necessary facilities and protocols to maintain social and physical distance in the border area.
3. The Iranian government had recruited a number of illegal Afghan immigrants from other provinces and wanted to return them to Afghanistan via Balochistan. These poor immigrants were brought to the city of Zahedan and were abandoned during the outbreak of Corona in this city without any support.
4. The Iranian regime has not only continued its policy of extrajudicial killings in Balochistan, but has intensified extrajudicial killings during the Corona era. More than 20 Baloch people have been killed by Iranian police since the Corona disaster in Iran. The most horrific of these was the killing of two young men, aged 20 and 18, and a 17-year-old child in front of their mothers.
5. The Iranian regime has continued its policy of land grabbing and seizure of property by the poor people of Balochistan and has intensified it during the Corona era. Examples include the destruction and burning of people's homes in the cities of Zahedan, Chabahar and Iranshahr. Due to the centralization and pricing of the lands of these houses, the Iranian government has taken over these lands in favor of military and security organizations and regime officials.
These extrajudicial killings and the destruction and burning of people's homes in the Crown regime show that the regime is deliberately taking such measures, because in the conditions of mourning and helplessness, the social and physical distance will automatically decrease.
6. The health situation and access to medical and health facilities in Balochistan is catastrophic. Under such circumstances, the Iranian regime has not stopped its military experiments, exercises and maneuvers. A military exercise in the Balochistan Sea has killed 19 people and wounded 15 others when a missile was fired at a frigate. The injured were taken to hospital; A hospital that already had limited facilities and hospital beds. With unemployment and poverty increasing and the need for health facilities increasing, the Iranian regime is pursuing militaristic policies and creating tensions at home and abroad.
7. According to statistics, access to hospital beds in the central regions of Iran is 200 beds per 100,000 people, but in Balochistan, more than 100 hospital beds are available.
8. When schools were closed and the government announced that classes would be held online, Baloch students faced a new challenge: it was not possible to use online education for the majority of Baloch children and adolescents. The infrastructure and educational facilities in Balochistan before the Corona were also in a deplorable state. Hundreds of thousands of students would not have been able to go to capri schools if they had had a good chance. The majority of these students do not have access to distance learning facilities such as computers and the Internet.
9. Although the Balochi language and other languages of the oppressed nationalities in Iran are recognized in the constitution, in such a crisis situation, access to information in the mother tongue was not provided to non-Persians. Hundreds of thousands of Balochistan people do not speak Persian fluently, and this has deprived Balochistan residents of the opportunity to know about health protocols in a timely manner.
Participants in the meeting expressed their dissatisfaction with the EU's cooperation with Iran and provided cash to the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran, emphasizing that the EU's financial assistance does not reach the Iranian people, but the Iranian government to suppress it. It is used in Iran and the spread of state terrorism in the region.
Participants also called on the Swedish government to provide practical and ethical support to the democratic and human rights demands of nationalities in Iran. Because an Iranian who recognizes the national rights of his people on the basis of a multinational state can achieve internal stability and stop destabilizing interventions in the region.
Ms. Anne Linde also said that the Swedish government supports the democratic struggle and the groups that have chosen the democratic method of struggle in various ways and with the projects in their hands.
