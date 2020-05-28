May 28, 2020
BOOK: Hidden Hand: Exposing How the Chinese Communist Party is Reshaping the World
🔴 *BOOK
Clive Hamilton and Mareike Ohlberg: *“Hidden Hand. Exposing how the Chinese Communist Party is reshaping the world”*. In their recently published book, Hamilton and Ohlberg provide a detailed analysis of the way in which the _Chinese Communist Party has systematically exerted its influence abroad in order to establish itself as a new world power._ In so doing, they trace the CPC's actions in North America and Europe, the influence of political and economic elites, opinion leaders and cultural figures. On top of which, they *explain the Chinese secret services’ structures and strategies* and outline the huge advances the CPC has made into the *global media landscape*. It becomes clear with what enormous resources and determination the Communist Party is pursuing its aims. Hamilton and Ohlberg issue an urgent warning against the “silent infiltration” of Western democracies and their institutions
--------------
https://www.readings.com.au/products/31302341/hidden-hand
________________
_In this landmark follow-up to the bestselling Silent Invasion, Clive Hamilton and Mareike Ohlberg expose the Chinese Communist Party’s global program of influence and subversion, and the threat it poses to democracy._
With its enormous economic power, China is now a global political and military force engaged in an ideological struggle with the West. Combining a mass of evidence with unique insights, Hamilton and Ohlberg lay bare the nature and extent of the Chinese Communist Party’s influence operations across the Western world - in politics, business, universities, think tanks and international institutions such as the UN. This new authoritarian power is using democracy to undermine democracy in pursuit of its global ambitions.
_Combining meticulous research with compelling prose, Hamilton and Ohlberg bring to light the Chinese Communist Party’s threats to democratic freedoms and national sovereignty across Europe and North America - and show how we might push back against its autocratic influence._
at 6:23 PM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment