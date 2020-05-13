May 13, 2020

China still committed to trade deal with US

The phase one trade deal signed with the US in January has looked to be on shaky ground in the past few days.

  • On Friday, Chinese trade negotiators seemed to hedge on whether or not they would fulfill their commitments (see Friday’s Tip Sheet).
  • Hours after the Friday trade talks, US President Donald Trump said, “Look, I’m having a very hard time with China.” (NYT)
  • Then, on Monday, the Global Times ran an article saying that some within China are arguing for shelving the deal (Reuters).
Doesn’t look good, right?
But actions speak louder than words.

China is upping soybean purchases from the US (Bloomberg):
  • “State-run buyers have purchased more than 20 cargoes, or over 1 million metric tons, of American soybeans in the past two weeks, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private.”
And China is also reducing tariffs on US goods (Reuters):
  • “China announced on Tuesday a new list of 79 U.S. products eligible for waivers from retaliatory tariffs imposed at the height of the bilateral trade war.”

What we are hearing: China is still intent – and working hard – to fulfill its obligations under the deal.

