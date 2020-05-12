China’s world view in the Xi Jinping Era: Where do Japan, Russia and the USA fit?

Security partnerships

These, then, are some of the broad background cognitive and normative ideas that have shaped security thinking in the period of Xi Jinping. Inevitably, many of these aspects are self-serving as in the overriding role given to a supervisory Communist Party; others have been interpreted inconsistently as in the cases of China’s use of informal sanctions against South Korea during debates over the establishment of the US THAAD system to protect against North Korean missile attacks, or Russia’s takeover of Crimea which led to Chinese statements that indicated its ‘understanding’ of these Russian moves ( Wishnick, 2018 : 370). Above all, these ideas relate to China’s seeming determination to weaken or delegitimise the current form of the United States presence in the Asia-Pacific region as well as Washington’s presumed hegemonic role in maintaining global order.

The security framework also requires a high priority be given to protection of China’s territorial integrity and national unity under the leadership of the CCP. Xi has emphasised protection of China’s ‘core interests’, to include a defining role for the Party (as he stated at the 19th Party Congress, ‘[t]he Party exercises overall leadership over all areas of endeavour in every part of the country’ ( Xi, 2017b )), and the development of a strong military with a war-fighting capacity able to engender the respect of others for the country’s sovereign claims. As Yang Jiechi put it in September 2013 : ‘President Xi has stressed that while firmly committed to peaceful development, we definitely must not forsake our legitimate interests or compromise our core national interests’. He went on, ‘No country should expect us to swallow the bitter fruit that undermines our sovereignty, security and development interests’. Under Xi, the definition of the country’s core interests has broadened and the enforcement of sovereignty claims has been tackled with greater vigour ( Economy, 2018 : 201–202). Leading officials refer regularly to expected regional deference to China’s core interests as a ‘principled bottom line’ that brooks no opposition (quoted in Heath, 2013 ). Beijing has also emphasised its fears of a world order that rejects diverse ways of governing, allows for unilateral military intervention outside the remit of the UN Security Council, or otherwise interferes in a country’s domestic affairs as a route to destabilising domestic societies.

Cooperative security in the Chinese leadership’s definition necessarily implies the replacement of alliances – notably, those between the United States and its allies in North and Southeast Asia – that target particular opponents. The idea of cooperative- or partnership-based security stems from China’s experiences of alliances during the Cold War, and Xi’s cognitive view of the way in which US alliances enhanced the security of the United States and its allies, while undermining that of China. As Xi (2017c) pointed out in a speech in Geneva, ‘[n]o country in the world can enjoy absolute security. A country cannot have security while others are in turmoil’. Instead, China advocates the establishment of a ‘global partnership network’. According to China, to create global partnerships requires different forms and levels of cooperation with all the world’s constituencies, from the major states to the developing world.

The security framework developed under Xi relates closely with the leadership’s beliefs about the positive role that development can play in generating not only regime security but also state and international security. Although protecting the security of the regime is depicted as important to many of China’s developing world partners (as well as to Russia), it is also important to a one-Party system like China’s that spends more on internal security than on external security, and which views economic development as the trade-off under which China’s citizens continue to tolerate one-Party rule. Sound development practices are understood, then, as both a source of domestic political security and social stability, as well as crucial to the establishment of international peace and security. As Xi put it in May 2014, for example, ‘development is the foundation of security, and security the precondition for development’, adding for good measure that for security to be sustainable and ‘durable’ it was necessary to ‘focus on both development and security’. In reference to the needs of Asia, Xi explained, ‘[f]or most Asian countries, development means the greatest security and the master key to regional security issues’ ( Ferchen, 2016 ; Xi, 2014 ). In a 2018 article, state councillor Yang Jiechi noted that China’s objective of building a community of shared destiny was not only aimed at achieving the world’s common development, but also a strategy to safeguard world peace ( Yang, 2018 ).

Foreground associated policies

Indeed, the United States is frequently the sub-text of the security world view outlined here. For example, Xi’s May 2014 speech also included the sentence: ‘One cannot live in the 21st century with the outdated thinking from the age of Cold War and zero-sum game’, an argument that has been referenced in many Chinese official speeches and that is directed at the US alliance framework in the Asia-Pacific. Beijing’s statements have also struck at the US refrain that it is the benign hegemon in the Asia-Pacific, that for 70 years ‘has played a vital role in undergirding regional peace, stability, and security’ and in enabling ‘tremendous prosperity and economic growth’ (U.S. Department of Defence (DoD), 2018). In the Xi era, and particularly after the formal introduction of the 2011 US ‘rebalance’ policy to Asia, China has argued that America’s military surveillance and naval manoeuvres, together with its reinvigoration of alliances, particularly, that with Japan, are disruptive of regional order. US criticisms of China’s human rights practices are interpreted as a deliberate threat to China’s domestic political system. Variously, China has described these actions as designed to weaken, possibly to otherthrow, CCP rule, or contain China’s rise, divide the region into friends and enemies, and embolden Japan as well as China’s other Asian neighbours into reckless behaviour over sovereignty disputes (Foot, 2016a: 9–11; Zhou, 2016: 208–209).

Undoubtedly, contention between the United States and China has risen sharply in the Xi Jinping era in all areas of the relationship. However, their strategic competition is influenced by a number of contradictory trends that complicate China’s policy-making environment. China has developed a military position in the Asia-Pacific that constrains some of a still-predominant America’s military and strategic choices, but China ranks second only to North America as a US export market despite an unfavourable trade balance that is the focus of difficult and so far unproductive China-US negotiations. For China, meanwhile, the United States remains its major single-state trading partner, and it does not see a trade war as in China’s interests. Beijing has tried restraint in its responses to the Trump administration’s economic actions, but it has also made it increasingly clear that it is prepared to fight a trade war (Medeiros, 2019; State Council Information Office of the People’s Republic of China (PRC), 2019).

These contradictory trends are reflected in official Chinese depictions of the United States. Foreign Minister Wang Yi in his annual round-up of China’s diplomatic action in 2017 described the contacts between Presidents Xi and Trump as providing a ‘strategic anchor to what is the most complicated and consequential relationship in the world’, but he also called on the United States to ‘accept a China that is following its own path of socialism with Chinese characteristics’, noting that the world (or more accurately if implicitly, the China-US relationship) was at a ‘crossroads of history’ and facing questions of ‘openness or isolation, cooperation or confrontation, win-win or [a] zero-sum game’ (Wang, 2017a).

That anchoring is increasingly adrift. Three years into the Trump administration, the Chinese government has appeared to give up on arresting the deterioration in bilateral ties, with the 2017 US National Security Strategy (U.S. NSS, 2017) as well as the US National Defense Strategy (U.S. DoD, 2018: 2) both depicting China as a key rival and, according to the DOD, as ‘leveraging military modernization, influence operations, and predatory economics to coerce neighboring countries’. Washington no longer perceives the economic interdependence between the two countries as working to bind them together at times of strategic tension, and Beijing sees the United States as intent on containing its influence and blocking its rise. As Wu Xinbo (2018) has put it, the stabilisation previously provided by China-US economic ties has given way to a perception that the economic relationship favours China and represents a major challenge to the prosperity and security of the United States. In particular, there is strong competition over the new frontiers of technology – important economically as well as militarily – and which of the two countries will be the first fully to exploit them (Foot and King, 2019).

This deterioration in China-US relations is in marked contrast to China’s relationship with Russia, a partner that Beijing alleges is like a ‘ballast stone in safeguarding global and regional peace and stability’ (Wishnick, 2018: 359), but which significantly also shares Beijing’s view on the need to safeguard domestic regime security against western-led interventionist forces. Xi has led this relationship towards a ‘comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era’, the pinnacle of China’s classification system for its foreign relations (Xinhua, 2019). Each accords great respect to the other, with President Putin given the honour to speak first at any international gathering that China hosts, as appropriate for someone Xi has described as his ‘best, most intimate friend’ (Lo, 2019: 1–2). At a time of western sanctions and diplomatic chastisement of Russia, China chose to award Putin its Medal of Friendship and later Russia returned the favour awarding Xi in 2017, the highest order of Russia. Putin has also made some attempt to undercut the underlying rivalries in this asymmetric relationship with China, inviting Xi to be the first Chinese President to attend Russia’s annual Eastern Economic Forum meeting in Vladivostok in 2018 (Yu, 2019), and elsewhere stating ‘the main struggle, which is now underway is that for global leadership and we are not going to contest China on this’ (Allison, 2018).

Bobo Lo (2019: 4–5) regards developments such as these as mostly rhetorical rather than substantive and the structural asymmetry in the relationship as a continuing source of tension. However, in the current international circumstances, the two governments have worked to give ballast to Russian statements that this is a ‘trust-based partnership’, with the Chinese PLA being invited in 2018 and 2019 to Russia’s largest military exercises since Soviet times. Deploying some 3200 PLA forces in 2018 and 1600 in 2019 – record numbers for China to send to military exercises overseas – the PLA participated in operations to expel the ‘“illegal forces” of a hostile state or group of states’ as well as counter-terrorist activities. According to the Moscow Times in 2018, this was the first time that Russia had invited a foreign country that is not a member of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation to take part in such an exercise (see also Gady, 2019). Russia has also implicitly endorsed China’s sovereignty concerns associated with disputed claims in the South and East China seas, participating in naval drills with the Chinese navy in these waters in 2016 and 2017, and joint aerial patrols in 2019 (Gady, 2019; Yu, 2019: 116–119). Moreover, Russian arms deals with China show a willingness now to provide Russia’s most sophisticated equipment, where once that had been denied to China, but not to India (Cox, 2018: 340).

The basis for this high level of strategic cooperation in the current era rests on a strong alignment in their security perspectives with both fearing an interventionist West supportive of regime change in their own societies given the political authoritarian models that they both have established and espoused. Western interventionist rhetoric and behaviour associated with ideas such as the ‘Responsibility to Protect’ (R2P) add to the sense of threat, backed up by western support for the ‘colour revolutions’ and ‘Arab Spring’, and role in the overthrow of both Saddam Hussein in 2003 and Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. They perceive the United States as able and often willing to engage in unilateral uses of force outside the structure of the UN Security Council, the one global governance mechanism that through veto power provides them both with some means of equalising relationships in a hierarchical world. From their respective security perspectives, it is imperative to work together to ‘maintain the UN’s authority and core status in international affairs’ (MoFA, China, 2017).

The chances of China developing these levels of trust or stability in relations with Japan are, of course, far slimmer if not impossible. China-Japan relations have improved since the serious deterioration in 2010 as a result of the clash between a Chinese trawler and Japanese naval vessel in disputed waters, the Japanese decision to nationalise three of the islands in the Senkaku/Diaoyu island chain in 2012, and the stepping up of Chinese sea and air patrols in the vicinity of the disputed territory. However, China’s security thinking does not afford much basis for establishing deep forms of trust with Japan. Certainly, Xi has made it clear that to achieve ‘rejuvenation’, China will need to manage its regional sovereignty disputes, and establish crisis management mechanisms in order that conflict can be avoided (Heath, 2013), and these aims have been furthered in recent discussions with Japan’s leaders. For example, during Premier Li Keqiang’s visit to Japan in May 2018, the two sides announced a Maritime and Aerial Communication Mechanism to establish rules for direct communication in the event of accidental military clashes at sea between Chinese and Japanese vessels and to set up a military hot line (Xiao, 2019). During Prime Minister Abe’s visit to China in October 2018, the two sides agreed additional military confidence building measures, and more ambitiously to realign their relationship in accordance with such principles as ‘shifting from competition to cooperation’, and ‘forging a relationship as partners, not as threats’ (Kawashima, 2018).

However, despite these potentially helpful developments, Japan’s attempts at internal and external balancing during the Xi era have cut across the Chinese leadership’s expressed view that the balance of power should be replaced with cooperative networked partnerships. Thus, instead of moving away from the US alliance and towards ideas of cooperative security as China claims as its key normative goal, Japan in 2015 signed with the US revised ‘Guidelines for Defense Cooperation’, the first such revision since 1997, and in a Joint Statement, the two allies reaffirmed the ‘indispensable role of the Japan-U.S. Alliance in promoting regional peace, and security’. Of particular import to Japan, that Joint Statement also included an unequivocal pledge that the Senkaku Islands are covered ‘within the scope of the commitments under Article 5 of the Japan-U.S. Treaty of Mutual Cooperation and Security’ – a pledge repeated by the Trump administration. Tokyo has reciprocated and has put itself forward as a key supporter of Washington’s Indo-Pacific Strategy and the resurrected Quadrilateral Security Dialogue involving Japan and the United States together with Australia and India.

Bringing Japan in to support China’s world view on security matters is, therefore, far more of a challenge than is the case with Russia. Tokyo’s long-standing alliance relationship with the United States, its suspicions of deepened Chinese-Russian ties, the territorial disputes and historical grievances that are on-going with China, together with Japan’s identification with the democratic world, all throw up obstacles to the declared desire to move towards ‘a relationship as partners, not as threats’. For any improvement in ties, much depends on the economic relationship and Japan’s involvement with the BRI, as an earlier section has established.