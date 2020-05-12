May 12, 2020
_Chinese Choppers Violate Indian Airspace in Ladakh, Reinforcements Upped on Both Sides Post Aggression
📌Within three days china has fought in Sikkim, Mt Everest, and now Leh. (Add to this Taiwan, incursions around Japan and South China Sea, rude conduct of a whole range of Chinese Ambassadors, and calls for renewed trade conflict with the US).
📌Either we do not know something about China's strengths or there's something nasty going on inside that country.
