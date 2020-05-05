Cleanse PM’s office, oust RBI Governor, urges Subramanian Swamy

By: K A Johny

Chennai: BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy opined that Prime Minister's Principal Secretary P K Mishra and Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das should be ousted from their posts.





Swamy, in a telephonic conversation with mathrubhumi.com from his Delhi home, said that the prime minister's office (PMO) should be cleansed expelling Mishra, adding he is 'crooked and sadistic'. Excerpts from the interview.

Are you demanding to clean up PM's office immediately?

Definitely. When I was member of Chandra Shekhar government, I had raised the same demand. But, he was reluctant and finally I did it. I ousted Montek Singh, Ronen Sen, Cabinet Secretary and told them their services were no longer required.





P K Mishra had been with Sharad Pawar for 9 years. He is unnecessarily targeting many honest officers. I want efficient officers like Nripendra Misra, who is a retired officer, to be brought back to PMO. I have a list of such officers, if I'm asked.

Also, Shaktikanta Das should be expelled from RBI Governor's post. He is giving out ridiculous ideas. By June 2020, around Rs 8 lakh crore will be the deposit of various banks in RBI. This was Rs 40,000 crore before lockdown. With this money in hand, RBI is instructing banks to provide loans to consumers. The banks' money is with RBI. How will they provide loans? I know Das since he was an official in Tamil Nadu. He is a crook. He was brought to limelight by Arun Jaitley, who never won an election.

Do you applaud PM Modi and Health Minister Harsh Vardhan in India's fight against COVID-19?





Of course. The reason for a low COVID-19 mortality rate in India is because of these two persons. I would suggest Dr Vardhaan to be awarded Bharat Ratna.

The lockdown imposed with a 4-hour notice put lakhs of migrant labourers in distress, do you agree?

There has been an undeniable result due to lockdown.

But, wasn't the 4-hour notice too short?

I accept that and won't argue. On January 30, first coronavirus positive case was reported from Kerala. The Parliament session was held after that in which I didn't attend.

'Namaste Trump' was held on February 24?





Why not speak of Tablighi Jamaat religious congregation? Pseudo secularists like you would be hesitant to speak of it.

You have severely criticized Union Finance Ministry?

Knowledgeable people should hold the office. Talented and capable persons should be brought to Finance Ministry.





Why not Swamy as Finance Minister? It is a popular demand though?

I know. Maybe this is the only thing relating to me that has no controversy. I don't want to comment on it. Prime Minister is the one to decide.

Why is the PM hesitant to make you the Finance Minister?

As I said, I don't want to say anything on it. I can't act like others. Chandra Shekhar and Narasimha Rao had allowed me to work freely. Such an atmosphere should be there. PM should hear people's voice in this regard.

If the situation prevails, what is the future of Indian economy?

A huge financial catastrophe is awaiting us.

Are you putting forward a stimulus package of Rs 8 lakh crore?

There are three ways to procure Rs 8 lakh crore.

RBI should print more currencies so the demand will not overpower supply. By June 2020, RBI would have gained Rs 8 lakh crore as the Reserve Repo Deposits of Banks at a given interest of 3.5 %. All non-wage payments of industrial units and infrastructure projects should be made against this RRDB account by cheque.

The second is to scrape income taxes altogether. Freezing of all payments of instalments on past loans and GST dues can help to reach the Rs 8 lakh crore.

The economic growth had been on a decline ever since 2016. The coronavirus pandemic only accelerated the decline. This was more steep and obvious especially during the period from April 2019 to February 2020. The present crisis can't be overcome without accepting this fact.

As per the 2012 data released by National Sample Survey Organization, 22 percent of Indians fall below poverty line. Another survey was conducted in 2017-18, but data was not released. Based on the model I had developed jointly with Nobel Laureate Paul Samuelson at Harvard University, I would estimate tentatively that post-coronavirus pandemic, 51 crore population (40%) would fall below poverty line. This is a huge shame for a nation aspiring to be a global power. Rs 50,000 crore should be disbursed exclusively for the welfare of the below poverty line population.

You have amicable relationships in China and USA. How do you react on the allegation that coronavirus was man-made?

I believe coronavirus originated from a laboratory in Wuhan. But I think it was not a deliberate move but an accident. China is a communist country and these informations are a national secret. They will never accept their mistake. However, it can't be believed that the virus originated in a market