May 07, 2020
Dawn has stopped fact check even for op-eds!
Corona in Kashmir
This is proof of atrocity in Kashmir: "Videos and photographs of police brutality — of citizens lined up in chowks and beaten with lathis in Jammu city — are being circulated."
There is more: “The Kashmir Valley has 97 ventilators for three million people, a ratio rightly remarked to be “even lower than besieged Gaza”.
This works out to 33 ventilators per million compared to 15 ventilators per million in Pakistan as a whole. And, Azad Kashmir? No idea.
Dawn has stopped fact check even for op-eds! And, by the way, the writer is a barrister.
This tells you that the Anglophone elite is now fully invested in the anti-India project.
