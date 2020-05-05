Freedom vs. Fear: Which Side Are YOU On?

Note: This video was originally meant to be published on April 2nd, but after a month in YouTube purgatory, it's finally available.
Fear pushes people to accept policies that they would never accept under less stressful conditions, and it opens the door for unscrupulous leaders to take control over people's lives.
These themes couldn't be more relevant today. In the midst of a terrifying viral pandemic spreading across the world, politicians are quickly grabbing power, shutting down entire economies and standing in the way of individuals making choices that could play a major role in finding much-needed solutions to the growing health crisis.
