Here's how to make money in the art world:
- Buy a Damien Hirst print (“L-Isoleucine T-Butyl Ester” 2018, woodcut on paper, edition of 55) for $30,485.
- Cut out each of its 88 spots, and sell them for $480 each, more than covering your upfront costs.
- Auction off the residual piece of paper (with 88 holes in it where the spots used to be). Current high bid: $126,500.
The art world has a long history of valuable pranks, from Robert Rauschenberg's Erased de Kooning Drawing, 1953 (now in SFMOMA) to Banksy's self-destructing painting (now worth significantly more than the $1.4 million it sold for before it was destroyed).
- Hirst himself loves pranks. He teamed up with Banksy for Keep it Spotless (sold for $1.9 million) and went to elaborate lengths to convince the FT that his latest sculptures were actually found in an undersea shipwreck.
The cherry on top of this one: It's orchestrated by MSCHF, a for-profit collective backed by $11.5 million in venture capital. MSCHF is currently valued at more than $40 million, or about 2 times Damien Hirst's auction record.
