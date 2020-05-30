May 30, 2020

HIDDEN HAND - EXPOSING THE CHINESE COMMUNIST PARTY'S HOSTILE INTERFERENCE AGAINST WESTERN DEMOCRACIES: WEBINAR DISCUSSION

HIDDEN HAND - EXPOSING THE CHINESE COMMUNIST PARTY'S HOSTILE INTERFERENCE AGAINST WESTERN DEMOCRACIES: WEBINAR DISCUSSION
Source: 
https://www.macdonaldlaurier.ca/hidden-hand-exposing-the-chinese-communist-party-hostile-interference-against-western-democracies-webinar-discussion/

With authorities in China continuing to increase their sharp power operations, European Values and the Macdonald-Laurier Institute have co-organized a webinar discussion to examine the Chinese Communist Party's hostile influence operations against the West. This conversation will feature Clive Hamilton and Mareike Ohlberg, co-authors of the upcoming book “Hidden Hand: Exposing How The Chinese Communist Party Is Reshaping The World.”

Learn more, or watch the livestream here.

Panelists:

  • Mareike Ohlberg, Senior Fellow, German Marshall Fund, DE
  • Clive Hamilton, Professor of Public Ethics, Charles Sturt University, AU
  • Charles Burton, MLI Senior Fellow, Senior Non-Resident Fellow at European Values Center for Security Policy, CA
  • Jakub Janda, Director, European Values Center for Security Policy, CZ (Moderator)

Related posts:

  1. The Chinese Communist Party's Influence in Canada: Charles Burton on the Jon McComb Podcast On Episode 11 of the Jon McComb Podcast, MLI Senior Fellow Charles Burton joined the...
  2. Video: The Communist Party’s rule by fear endangers Chinese citizens—and the world Well over one hundred China experts and senior political figures have signed an open letter...
  3. Resisting the Chinese Communist Party's Silent Invasion: Duanjie Chen for Inside Policy We need to stop foreign governments like China’s from taking advantage of our open, free...
  4. The Communist Party’s rule by fear endangers Chinese citizens—and the world | 共产党依靠恐吓为主的政治统治方式危害中国公民乃全世界 (Read the press release here.) An open letter to Chinese citizens and friends of China...
  5. Canada needs to be wary of the Chinese Communist Party: Layton in the Toronto Sun Canada must be aware of the Chinese Communist Party's ulterior motives before committing to a...

at 8:20 AM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)