HIDDEN HAND - EXPOSING THE CHINESE COMMUNIST PARTY'S HOSTILE INTERFERENCE AGAINST WESTERN DEMOCRACIES: WEBINAR DISCUSSION

With authorities in China continuing to increase their sharp power operations, European Values and the Macdonald-Laurier Institute have co-organized a webinar discussion to examine the Chinese Communist Party's hostile influence operations against the West. This conversation will feature Clive Hamilton and Mareike Ohlberg, co-authors of the upcoming book “Hidden Hand: Exposing How The Chinese Communist Party Is Reshaping The World.”
Learn more, or watch the livestream here.
Panelists:
- Mareike Ohlberg, Senior Fellow, German Marshall Fund, DE
- Clive Hamilton, Professor of Public Ethics, Charles Sturt University, AU
- Charles Burton, MLI Senior Fellow, Senior Non-Resident Fellow at European Values Center for Security Policy, CA
- Jakub Janda, Director, European Values Center for Security Policy, CZ (Moderator)
