May 29, 2020

Indian Economy onomy: Kubler Ross Model



The fear of the people was not visible , when our Nation's Economy  was sliding sinking  from 2016 and on Tail Spin about to crash. Last year the GDP was below 5% with deteriorating Economy . The slowing down Economic level was ignored by those in helm of Power ,  inspite of few raising there voices and concern. 
That was Pre COVID19 and with lockdown Post COVID19 ,  we are first time going to see negative growth upto - 7% or lower . Now time to face the actual real happening .

The answer lies in the psychological view of man.  There is a philosophy called the *"Kubler Ross Model".*  That is, when a human goes through any tragedy, natural disaster, accident, they pass  through 5 stages.  They are ; 

  1.Denial
  2.Anger
  3.Bargain
  4.Depression
  5.Acceptance

1. *Denial* - Refusal to believe such a thing never happened.  For example, we all denied that Economy crash will not come to us.  Even it comes ,  repeated denial  that it will not happen with our Economy  due to our  leadership.

2. *Anger* - Getting angry.  For example,  anger over the loss of income and the loss of normal life due to Pre COVID19 Economy Condition and now with  lockdown Post COVID19.

 3. *Bargain* - Inwardly lamenting that the Economy crash may not have come and there should have not been a COVID19 lockdown. There is no point in blaming anyone , Economy downfall was imminent with multiple old factors   COVID19 only adding up. 

 4.  *Depression* - It happened like this and goes in to  mental pressure and depression. Here you commit further mistakes blunders and take wrong direction. 

5. *Acceptance* - the last stage.  The other way around is to accept it.  Example: used to live with Economic crises and find way out . Create opportunities from prevailing difficult condition.

These 5 levels are not limited to Economy ,   Applies to all the problems in human life.

What will the wise person do ?
Going straight from the first level to the fifth level he will set  to make next steps to progress in life. To take bull by the horn . 

Ego Arrogance Unilateral working system self Center ... Will further complicate matters. Changes course correction required . 
He who is trapped without reaching the fifth stage becomes mentally ill !!!

What Level do you find yourself ? What do you think is our Government ...
