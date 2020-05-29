May 29, 2020
Indian Economy onomy: Kubler Ross Model
The fear of the people was not visible , when our Nation's Economy was sliding sinking from 2016 and on Tail Spin about to crash. Last year the GDP was below 5% with deteriorating Economy . The slowing down Economic level was ignored by those in helm of Power , inspite of few raising there voices and concern.
That was Pre COVID19 and with lockdown Post COVID19 , we are first time going to see negative growth upto - 7% or lower . Now time to face the actual real happening .
The answer lies in the psychological view of man. There is a philosophy called the *"Kubler Ross Model".* That is, when a human goes through any tragedy, natural disaster, accident, they pass through 5 stages. They are ;
1.Denial
2.Anger
3.Bargain
4.Depression
5.Acceptance
1. *Denial* - Refusal to believe such a thing never happened. For example, we all denied that Economy crash will not come to us. Even it comes , repeated denial that it will not happen with our Economy due to our leadership.
2. *Anger* - Getting angry. For example, anger over the loss of income and the loss of normal life due to Pre COVID19 Economy Condition and now with lockdown Post COVID19.
3. *Bargain* - Inwardly lamenting that the Economy crash may not have come and there should have not been a COVID19 lockdown. There is no point in blaming anyone , Economy downfall was imminent with multiple old factors COVID19 only adding up.
4. *Depression* - It happened like this and goes in to mental pressure and depression. Here you commit further mistakes blunders and take wrong direction.
5. *Acceptance* - the last stage. The other way around is to accept it. Example: used to live with Economic crises and find way out . Create opportunities from prevailing difficult condition.
These 5 levels are not limited to Economy , Applies to all the problems in human life.
What will the wise person do ?
Going straight from the first level to the fifth level he will set to make next steps to progress in life. To take bull by the horn .
Ego Arrogance Unilateral working system self Center ... Will further complicate matters. Changes course correction required .
He who is trapped without reaching the fifth stage becomes mentally ill !!!
What Level do you find yourself ? What do you think is our Government ...
