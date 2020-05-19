IRAN: Iran after Khamenei, Should Khamenei die

|AXIOS.com
Who'll be in the chair, when he's in the frame? Photo: Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty
Iran is among the contenders for worst government response to COVID-19, as Dexter Filkins lays bare in the New Yorker.
The big picture: Before the virus, there was the accidental shooting down of a Ukrainian passenger jet amid escalation with the U.S., and the brutal suppression of mass protests. Discontent with the regime is palpable.
Reporting from Iran, Filkins explores the vulnerabilities of the regime and what might happen when Khamenei, 81, dies.
What to watch: Should Khamenei die, the task of anointing a successor will fall to an aging Assembly of Experts.
