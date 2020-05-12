Is Pakistan’s ‘Operation TRF’ An Effort to ‘Secularise’ Terrorism?

Security top brass at the National Security Council Secretariat in New Delhi had been closely monitoring these activities. “This is an amalgamation of terrorist groups fronted by the Lashkar-e-Tayyiba of UN-designated terrorist Hafiz Saeed. On the ground, cadres of all groups commonly move together using common Over Ground Workers (OGW) and hideouts. However, supply chain for weapons and money are strictly distinct,” reveals a source aware of the development.

Hizbul Mujahideen and Jaish-e-Mohammed have been hit very hard and are short of weapons, money and cadres after the Article 370 abrogation which resulted in a communication blackout and an extended lockdown which continues now due to COVID-19 pandemic in Jammu & Kashmir. Lashkar-e-Tayyiba still remains better off with its finances and is being well supported from across the border in Pakistan.