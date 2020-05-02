Numerous poltical activists and human rights activists including journalist have expressed serious concerns over the killing of Sajid Hussain Baloch.

According to details, Dead body of Baloch journalist Sajid Hussain, who went missing from Sweden, had been found death on Friday. Mr. Hussain’s body has been recovered from a river in Upsalla.

Sajid Hussain Baloch was missing since 2nd March 2020 from Upsalla Sweden, where he had moved to a student accommodation.

Sajid Hussain Baloch, who had worked with various Pakistani mainstream media outlets, moved to Sweden in 2017 as a refugee.

Baloch National Movement Chairman Khalil Baloch has said that the death of missing exiled Baloch journalist Sajid Hussain has shocked us deeply. This is an irreparable national loss for us. We are deeply disappointed by the Swedish police and authorities. Sajid Hussain’s death has sounded alarm bells for thousands of exiled Baloch. Even in a so-called civilized country, the lives of oppressed Baloch are not safe.

A pro-freedom student organization from Balochistan, BSO-Azad stated on its official twitter account that Cheif Editor of Balochistan time SajidHussain is no longer missing. His dead body was recovered from Uppsala, Sweden. The organization calls on Human Rights Institutions that they must give assurance by their immediate action that Baloch people who are living in exile are safe or they’ll be found dead as Sajid.

Dr. Allah Nizar Baloch, head of Balochistan Liberation Front, an armed organization, shared a video of ex Pakistani dictator Pervez Musharraf in his tweet with a caption saying, “Swedish authorities must trace all the links behind his two month’s disappearance that lead to his untimely death. Musharraf’s words should be included & analyzed in the investigation.”

In the video Ex-Army Chief of Pakistan, General Musharraf says in an interview that targeting anti state people in exile is pro-active diplomacy.

Whereas, Gulzar Imam, leader of another armed organization, Baloch Republican Army, said in a tweet, “Sajid Hussain has been assassinated by the ISI, as he was a journalist for highlighting the Baloch cause in global media. International agencies should investigate and expose Sajid’s killers”.

Meanwhile, spokesperson of the Baloch National Movement (BNM), Hammal Haider, told ANI news, “We are deeply saddened by the demise of prominent Baloch intellectual and writer Sajid Hussain. His death is indeed a loss of a great mind for the people of Balochistan. Due to his straightforwardness, he was loved among all journalistic, literary and political circles.”

He said, “After this incident, we have serious concerns about our members and other Baloch refugees living in the West.”

Fareeda Baloch, sister of Missing Rashid Hussain in a tweet said that Sajid Hussain’s dead body found. it’s sad and terrifying to hear that Baloch activists are not secure even in foreign countries. Is there any place for Baloch activists to live without any fear? likewise Sajid, my brother is also missing from UAE since December 2018.

On 26th December 2018, Rashid Hussain’s family said that he was abducted by Emirati officials in UAE, where he was living in exile since August 2017.

However, after the six months of alleged abduction of Mr. Hussain, the Pakistani TV channels aired news claiming that he was arrested in UAE on request of Pakistani authorities and has been deported to Pakistan in collaboration with Interpol.

Mr. Hussain was never produced in front of the court and on 16th April 2020, after a year and a half, a Pakistani court declared him an absconder. This is surprising as media channels in Pakistan had claimed that Rashid was already under detention of Pakistani authorities.

VBMP leader Mama Qadeer Baloch has said in tweet that It is a sad news for us, renowned Journalist Sajid Hussain, the chief editor of @BaluchistanTime is no more among us.

His dead body was discovered from a river in Uppsala, Sweden.The unfortunate death of Sajid left a vacuum in Baloch Society which will take years to be filled.

Tarek Fateh a journalist and author, said in a comment on twitter, “The body of Baloch journalist #SajidHussain who was missing in Sweden has been found in a river. One more victim of Pakistan #ISI’s hit squads. How many #Balochistan youth will Islamabad & the #Pakistan Army to satisfy their bloodlust?”

Many journalists covering Balochistan have been targeted allegedly by Pakistani authorities in past too, however, the disappearance and now death of a leading Baloch media figure in a European country has raised serious concerns