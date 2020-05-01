MERICS China Briefing | April 23, 2020

Dear readers,
|Media tycoon Jimmy Lai arrested in Hong Kong on April 18. Image by picture alliance / NurPhoto
|Top story: Hong Kong arrests bridgebuilders in pro-democracy movement
|In the aftermath of the Corona outbreak, China is toughening its stance toward the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong: police arrested 15 of the most prominent supporters, accusing them of, among other things, “unlawful assembly” in connection with mass street protests last year.
Among those arrested on Saturday April 18 were prominent lawyers, lawmakers and business leaders. They included 81-year-old barrister Martin Lee QC – one of the group who drafted the Basic Law for Hong Kong in the 1980s, barrister Dr Margaret Ng and media tycoon Jimmy Lai.
While mass arrests have been a dominant characteristic of the police handling of the protests in Hong Kong to date, this recent move signals a shift to a tougher stance also toward more influential pro-democracy voices. Those arrested at the weekend have served as bridgeheads between the pro-democracy movement and Hong Kong institutions.
Arrests might lead to further radicalization of protest movement
While international voices condemned the arrests, the mainland media welcomed the move as a sign of rule of law in Honk Kong. It was followed on Wednesday by a cabinet reshuffle in the Hong Kong government, which saw five senior ministers replaced, among them the minister overseeing ties with Beijing.
The arrests remove from the overall pro-democracy movement those supporters who are embedded within Hong Kong institutions. This could lead to a further radicalization of the movement, giving the authorities the pretext to take an even tougher stance on the protests.
The developments also suggest that Beijing will likely push to go forward with promulgating the National Security bill (Basic Law, article 23). This would allow Beijing to punish Hong Kong residents for, for example, “leaking state secrets” and “sedition” – vague terms used by China to refer to any anti-Beijing activity.
MERICS analysis: “Targeting elites is a new tactic in the Hong Kong authorities’ approach to handling the pro-democracy protests. The intent could be to try to break the links between the protesters and the institutions, cutting off their support. Arresting these bridge-builders sends a signal to other establishment figures who support the protests that they, too, will be brought into line. The arrests also increase concerns that Beijing intends to interpret the Basic Law in such a way as to maximize its influence. With the world’s attention focused on the Covid-19 pandemic, Beijing appears to feel more confident that it has the power to interfere in Hong Kong’s affairs.” MERICS Analyst Nis Grünberg
|Covid-19: Beijing remains wary of information fallout from the outbreak
|The facts: After declaring “final victory” over Covid-19, China’s government is wary of a potential information fallout, while risks of new outbreaks continue to loom. In an apparent reaction to growing distrust of the official death toll, authorities sharply raised figures for Wuhan, the city that suffered most from the outbreak, by 50 percent, pushing countrywide death numbers to more than 4,600. The official Xinhua News Agency blamed “belated, missed and mistaken reporting” for the correction. At the same time, official media are eager to portray President Xi Jinping’s role as the strategist masterminding the victory over the outbreak. More and more behind-the-scenes reports have been published recently to convey this image.
What to watch: As Beijing tries to balance its victory narrative with criticism of its handling of the outbreak in Wuhan, grieving and frustrated citizens in hard-hit areas, and an increasingly critical international audience, continue to demand more information.
MERICS analysis: “The aftermath of the outbreak is a huge challenge for Beijing. Even though many Chinese approve of the government’s crisis management – especially in view of the ongoing pandemic in many foreign countries – but grim details of the early days of the outbreak will continue to emerge from Wuhan. Second waves of infections could also put a dent in the official victory narrative. In order to shore up popular support, Beijing is falling back on a familiar tactic – as international attempts to hold China accountable for the virus and conspiracy theories stoked by hawkish media cause nationalist backlash, it is making the best use of this sentiment to steer the story in the way it wishes.” MERICS analyst Nis Grünberg
Read more about “China’s corona struggle” in our blog series. In part 2 of the series, Thomas des Garets Geddes explores the challenges the coronavirus outbreak presents to the CCP.
|Coronavirus crisis threatens to put China-Africa relations to the test
|The facts: The coronavirus crisis has begun to put the China-Africa “all-weather” relationship under severe strain. In recent weeks, videos and reports about discrimination at hotels and restaurants against African students and businesspeople in Guangzhou, their stigmatization as carriers of Covid-19, and racially motivated quarantine measures have triggered a broader diplomatic backlash. Chinese diplomats and central government officials quickly responded to the criticism by claiming the cases where the result of misunderstandings, outside interference, and improper local official responses in Guangzhou.
What to watch out for? The story is not over. The broader picture in Africa-China relations will be the health and economic impact of Covid-19 on Africa and whether, and how, China can come to the region’s assistance. So far, Beijing has sent medical teams and supplies to African nations struggling with the Coronavirus outbreak. To be determined, though, is to what extent China will be willing to offer bilateral debt forgiveness to African countries or to participate in multilateral debt restructuring arrangements for the region.
MERICS analysis: “While the short-term fallout is at least a partial diplomatic rupture between some African countries and China, the longer-term implications of Covid-19 on Africa-China economic relations will likely be far more consequential. A foundation of the diplomatic relationship has been vibrant trade, investment, and financial links. These linkages could be severely disrupted by the global economic downturn.” Matt Ferchen, Head of Global China Research, MERICS
|China’s key production factors include data for the first time
|The facts: The State Council and the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party (CCCCP) have released new guidelines to improve the allocation of five key production factors: land, labor, capital, and notably also both technology and data. The document, approved last November and published on April 9, is a part of ongoing efforts to reform the economy. It lists measures to increase the use of market-based mechanisms for the allocation of production factors and takes further steps toward opening the capital market for foreign investors. A representative of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said the guidelines will drive deep economic reforms and would help stimulate the economy as China recovers from the Covid-19 outbreak.
What to watch: The regulations include new mechanisms to reduce bureaucratic obstacles and enhance fair competition. They also further open up the financial sector and proclaim the intention to increase international technological cooperation. Whether the potential advantages for foreign investors will materialize is yet to be seen. The impact of the guidelines depends to a large extent on the implementation of concrete measures, which are still to be released.
MERICS analysis: The emphasis on technology and data as key production factors underlines China’s broader effort to spur on its digital economy. Whether the guidelines will contribute to a greater leverage of market-based mechanisms is questionable, however, since the Chinese government only tolerates market forces as long as they further national strategic goals. Promises of fairer competition have also long been made. It is too early to say whether the Covid-19 crisis will strengthen factions in China that ultimately work for such pledges.
|Interview with MERICS Chief Economist Max J. Zenglein
|China appears to have contained the coronavirus, but the lockdown was a huge shock to the country’s economy in the first three months of the year. MERICS chief economist Max J. Zenglein says recovery could be slow.
|China’s gross domestic product shrank 6.8 percent in the first quarter. When will growth normalize again?
We should not underestimate the situation. China is in an unprecedented economic crisis, one that is much worse than anything it went through during the SARS epidemic and the global financial crisis. Don’t expect a rapid recovery of the Chinese economy in the second quarter. Manufacturing is picking up again, especially electronics and pharmaceuticals, so there is some good news on the supply side. But the demand side remains a real problem. Domestic demand is weak as many people are earning less or nothing at all. And foreign demand is beginning to weaken – and China will only feel the full impact of that in the coming weeks. The economy will probably shrink in the second quarter as well and Beijing will have to drop its target of growing the economy by about six percent this year.
The Chinese government has taken various measures to support the economy. Will it need to do more?
The government has already initiated a number of fiscal and monetary policy measures. Its main aim has been to reduce the tax burden on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and to simplify their access to capital. Infrastructure programs have also been announced, like the 5G network expansion. The Chinese central bank has cut reserve requirements, lowered its key interest rate and pumped liquidity into the economy. But the need for additional government spending will increase. Weak demand at home and abroad is hurting the SMEs most of all and we will probably see more bankruptcies soon. So expect more targeted stimulus from Beijing to crank up consumer demand, but also to help SMEs secure capital. If these stimulus measures do not have the desired effect, Beijing might even be tempted to lower the value of the yuan, further stressing China’s financial system.
SMEs are in trouble, what but about state-owned enterprises? What will the economy look after the crisis?
Some of the manufacturing sectors such as transportation equipment or steel that are picking up are driven by state-owned enterprises (SOEs). But the government knows it needs the private sector and its SMEs to get the economy up and running again, that’s the motivation for all the targeted help. But if SME’s do not respond fast enough to the stimulus I think we’ll see SOEs expand their role in the economy again. SME’s are most vulnerable to bankruptcies as the crisis unfolds. Bigger companies and SOEs are generally better equipped to deal with a crisis like this, as they have credit lines they can draw on and banks are more willing to lend to them. The private sector could also be weakened as foreign companies rethink their manufacturing footprints. I think we will see an accelerated end to China-centric supply chains as global companies diversify manufacturing out of the country.
You can read the latest issue of the MERICS Economic Indicators, compiled by Max J. Zenglein and Maximilian Kärnfelt, online here.
|China has announced a combined investment of 3.5 trillion yuan in 2020 alone to counter the effects of the Covid-19 crisis. The money will be available for a long list of projects published in the last two months by at least seven of the 31 Chinese provinces. (Source: South China Morning Post)
|Miners, the Horsekeeper and Pneumoconiosis – a documentary by Jiang Nengjie (Dec. 2019)
|This is a side of China we don’t get to see too often, a side of China that Chinese censors take great pains to scrub off our screens, the reverse side of President Xi’s “China Dream”— poverty, corruption and an illegal coal miner left to die at home from the terminal lung disease pneumoconiosis. “A decade ago, they had to bribe [local officials]. A decade later they can’t even get an ambulance to come,” comments one viewer. “We're not trying to say bad things, we're just trying to tell the truth”, writes another.
Shot over a period of eight years, the film follows the fates of director Jiang Nengjie’s relatives in rural Hunan. From the mind-numbing working conditions of illegal mines, to the harsh realities of health care and schooling in rural China, Jiang takes us into the intimacy of these people’s lives. His film has no voice-over, no special effects and no clear political line. It is raw, sobering, slow-moving, but real. This is certainly not your next Tiger King or other blockbuster, but an important and praiseworthy documentary it is.
“Miners, the Horsekeeper and Pneumoconiosis” (矿民、马夫、尘肺病) is free to watch. “This documentary has no way of being shown or distributed in public, so please share the download link discretely”, comments Jiang on Chinese social networking service Douban. The director says he hopes something will be done to prevent other people from developing pneumoconiosis and “to prevent so many families from falling into poverty as a result of it.”
Review by MERICS junior analyst Thomas des Garets Geddes
|Fang Fang (方方): From voice of Wuhan to national traitor
|The Chinese author Fang Fang (方方) gained widespread recognition across China for her daily account of life in Wuhan during the Covid-19 lockdown. Initially published on Chinese social media Weibo between January 25 and March 25, her reports depicted in candid and heartfelt detail the suffering of the city’s inhabitants. Her diary attracted tens of millions of readers across China and has now been translated into English and German, under the title “Wuhan Diaries”.
While she is receiving accolades from abroad for her writing, Fang Fang’s reception in China has lately become more controversial. Although initially lauded by her fans as the “conscience of Wuhan” for revealing untold stories and combatting censorship, today there is growing criticism. Some argue that the speedy translation and publication of her writing will only serve the political purposes of Western countries. Social media users have even provided official records of Fang Fang’s real estate properties and accused her of being a traitor for taking tax-payers’ money as a “cadre” (she was the former chairman of Hubei Province Writers Association) while using her writing to humiliate her country.
The author herself has responded to these widely divergent opinions by warning of the similarity between today’s Chinese social media and the atmosphere during the Cultural Revolution. Her diaries serve as a mirror reflecting the bipolar realities in China and the increasing divide in Chinese society.
