Naxals disrupt functioning of administration during COVID-19 lockdown; burn bridges, harass migrants

Raipur: Since the start of the lockdown, Naxals in the red belt have been trying to take advantage of the situation. In various violent activities in LWE districts of Chhattisgarh, they bombed several roads in Dantewada, Sukma, Bijapur and Narayanpura.

One major attack was averted by the security forces on Friday when teams of STF, DRG and CAF detected and diffused four remote-controlled IEDs, each 3-4 Kgs and cocktail bombs placed near them so that trees can catch fire after the blast and they can attack opening parties out for road construction on Palli-Barsoor road in Dantewada. More than 250 personnel were present for the security of road construction teams.

One suspicious movement was spotted by the forces and they, with the help of drones and human intelligence forces, managed to search the entire area and locate the spot where the IEDs were planted.

SP Dantewada, Abhishek Pallav confirmed the development and said," The use of multiple remote IEDs is a matter of concern for the police. The use of sophisticated mechanisms/ switches/ antennas poses challenges to security agencies. Due to alertness of security forces, a big Naxal attack and losses could be avoided,".

Meanwhile, forces have been asked to be more vigilant during these times of lockdown in summers as the Tactical Counter Offensive Campaign (TCOC) is being undertaken by the Naxal cadres to exert their influence in the area during summers.

Naxal cadres take out (TCOC) campaign from the month of March to May and in these times, to get greater influence in the area, they move in formations of 200-250.

Therefore, the forces have to be extra vigilant. Most of the deadly Naxal attacks take place during this period whether in Jheerum Valley in which the top Congress leadership was killed by Naxals or Dantewada where the BJP MLA Bheema Mandavi's car was blasted last year.

"During the lockdown, the Naxals' supply chain has also gotten affected and this is the reason we are getting complaints from various villages of Naxals looting ration of villagers being distributed through PDS system as during TCOC, they require food in large quantity as 250 Naxals move together in a formation," says Abhishek Pallav.

Naxals did not just break bridges and roadways. but after lockdown, more than 15000 migrant workers from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh who were travelling through jungles to reach their homes in Bastar were also harassed by Naxals on their way back home.

Abhishek Pallav said, " We also got reports and complains that factory workers and Mirchi labours were stopped at various places by the Naxals when they were coming taking jungle route from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. They were also told to supply desi weapons, knife etc to a place and their food and money were also taken away,".

DIG, Badtar P Sundaraj, while talking about the matter, said, "Naxals usually rely on their own food supply and the food that villagers get under PDS scheme but due to lockdown their supply chain got affected so now we are receiving several complaints that they have looted the ration of the villagers to fulfil their food requirement."





" Teams of doctors and medics use bridges and roads to reach villages where migrants are coming so that those migrants can get checked but the Naxals stopped them from reaching the villages by demolishing roads and bridges. We were expecting Naxals to behave maturely during these times of lockdown at least for the sake of the well-being of the villagers and migrants returning home but they did not ," P Sundaraj said.

✓On 2nd May, the bridge that Tumakpal with Tetam was broken by the Naxals to stop the way of frontline COVID-19 warriors - doctors and paramedics going into the interiors of the area for migrants coming from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh through jungles.

✓On 8th May, during an ambush in Rajnandgaon, a police jawan lost his life and 4 Naxals were gunned down by the Chhattisgarh police. AK47s and SLRs were further seized from the Naxals.

✓Even before the lockdown began, on 21st March, during an ambush in Sukma, 17 jawans lost their lives and 14 got injured in one of the deadliest Naxal attacks in recent times

Several tunnels under the road have also been detected by forces in the area with the purpose to target forces and COVID-19 warriors. The forces have also detected the tunnels in the areas of Kuakonda and Katekalyan





