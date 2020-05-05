May 05, 2020
New brand of Chinese diplomats
"You have a new brand of Chinese diplomats who seem to compete with each other to be more radical and eventually insulting to the country where they happen to be posted... They've gotten into fights with every northern European country with whom they should have an interest, and they've alienated every one of them."
In the latest iteration of the new Chinese narrative, the enemy — the virus — did not even come from China, but from the US military, an unsubstantiated accusation made by China's combative Foreign Ministry spokesman, Zhao Lijian. Chinese diplomats are encouraged to be combative by Beijing... The promotion of Zhao to spokesman and his statement about the US Army "signals to everyone in China that this is the official line, so you get this megaphone effect".
In recent days, Chinese state media has run numerous inflammatory statements, saying that Australia, after announcing its desire for an inquiry into the virus, was "gum stuck to the bottom of China's shoe." Beijing warned that Australia risked long-term damage to its trading partnership.
Recently, the German government complained that Chinese diplomats were soliciting letters of support and gratitude for Beijing's aid and efforts against the virus from government officials and the heads of major German companies.
The same has been true in Poland, said the US ambassador to Warsaw, Georgette Mosbacher, in an interview, describing Chinese pressure on President Andrzej Duda to call Xi and thank him for aid, a call the Chinese heralded at home.
