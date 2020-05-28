NPC sets stage for Hong Kong natsec law

TRIVIUM CHINA
The National People’s Congress (NPC) approved a resolution on establishing a national security mechanism in Hong Kong today.
What that means: The NPC Standing Committee will now get to work drafting a national security law for the city.
- The new law will give the mainland security services the authority to operate in the city and punish acts that “threaten national security.”
Lawmakers have been touting the move (Xinhua 1):
- Bai Chunli, president of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, said the legislative move is completely reasonable and legitimate.”
- “’It will certainly win the support of all Chinese people,’ Bai said.”
The law has drawn backlash from US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (US DoS):
- “I certified to Congress today [May 27] that Hong Kong does not continue to warrant treatment under United States laws in the same manner as U.S. laws were applied to Hong Kong before July 1997.”
What that means: The US President can impose sanctions on Hong Kong.
Chinese officials say they don’t care (SCMP):
- These threats [by the US] are what we expected… We have prepared for the worst case scenario,’ said Ruan Zongze, [executive vice president] at China Institute of International Studies, a think tank under China’s foreign ministry.”
Get smart: There are a lot of unknowns here.
- We don’t know what will be in the national security law.
- We don’t know when the law will be passed.
- We don’t know how the law will be enforced.
- We don’t know what sanctions – if any – the US will impose.
Bottom line: Given all the unknowns, it’s too early to tell the practical implications for doing business in Hong Kong.
