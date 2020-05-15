Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents

The handling over anti-India insurgents by Myanmar military is a culmination of months of work by NSA Ajit Doval and security agenciesUpdated: May 15, 2020 17:29 IST
The Myanmar military handed over a group of 22 northeast insurgents to the Indian government on Friday afternoon. The insurgents, wanted in Manipur and Assam, are being brought back by a special plane, people familiar with the development told Hindustan Times.
“This is a huge step for the Myanmar government and a reflection of the deepening ties between the two countries,” a top government official said soon after an aircraft with a planeload of insurgents took off from Myanmar.
The plane will first make a stopover in Manipur capital Imphal, before heading to Assam’s Guwahati. “The insurgents would be handed over to the local police in the two states,” the official said.
“This is the first time that the Myanmar government has acted on India’s request to hand over leaders of the northeast insurgent groups,” a senior national security planner said about the operation driven by National Security Adviser Ajit Doval.
DEPORTED: (Left, top) Self-styled Capt Sanatomba Ningthoujam of UNLF, (Left, bottom) Lt Pashuram Laishram of PREPAK-PRO, (Right, top) Rajen Daimary, home secretary (NDFB-S) and Right, Bottom) self styled Capt Sansuma Basumatary (NDFB-S) ( HT Photo )
Among those deported by Myanmar are some senior and long-wanted Indian insurgent leaders such as NDFB (S) self-styled home secretary Rajen Daimary, Capt Sanatomba Ningthoujam of UNLF and Lt Pashuram Laishram of PREPAK (Pro).
PLANELOAD OF INSURGENTS
- NDFB (S)
- Rajen Daimary @ Rebgon, self-styled Home Secy
- Self-styled Capt Sansuma Basumatary @ Sarontsai
- Gagaram Basumatary @ Capt. Gamsha
- Surju Brahmo @ Brammo SwrjiSula
- Sukuram Brahma
- KLO
- Shanker Deb Barman @ Silukar @ Siluksh
- Bhajan Barman @ Tiger Koch
- Bishu Roy @ Bishwa Singha Koch
- Jitendra Roy @ Mangak Koch’
- Dhono Roy @ Sgt. Bahadur
- UNLF
- Naoba Meitei @ Nganba
- Masoom @ Sinthoi
- Balaram Takhellambam @ Loijing
- Self-styled Capt Sanatomba @ Ningthoujam @ Manaoba
- Pratap Meitei @ Naitomnganba
- Sanjoy Meitei @ Naocha
- Ajoy Akoijam @ Uttam
- PLA
- Athoi Meitei @ Koiramba
- Kennedy Aribam @ Nongdren
- PREPAK (Pro)
- Self-styled Lt Pashuram Laishram @ Arjun
- Premananda Meitei @ Harjit
- KYKL
- Santosh Meitei @ Kanta
The treacherous terrain along India’s over 1,600-km border with Myanmar makes the area ideal for camps of insurgent groups that have been fighting the Indian state for decades.
But pressure has been building on the insurgent groups over the last few years after the Myanmar military agreed to conduct operations.
Last year, the Myanmar army carried out continuous operations through February and March 2019 on the basis of pin-pointed intelligence provided by Indian security agencies.
The 22 insurgents were caught by the Myanmar army in Sagaing Region in these operations.
Also Read: In 2019 joint op with Myanmar, Indian army deployed ‘hammer and anvil’ tactics
Indian officials expect Myanmar’s action to be a deterrent to groups that had assumed the dense forests across the border could insulate them from action. Just as the one created by the United Arab Emirates, once considered a haven for Indian criminals on the run, when it started deporting criminals and terrorists wanted in India.
“If Pakistan also acted against terrorists as these two countries do, then there would hardly be any terror group there too,” a senior national security official lamented
