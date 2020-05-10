Speaking at an online conference with EU members on May 8, Baloch leader Mehran Marri said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had told the world that wherever there was a war situation, there must be ceasefire at this critical juncture of this pandemic but Pakistan is doing the opposite. Pakistani army has intensified its operations across Balochistan. Further, he said Pakistan Army is genociding Balochs, Pashtuns, Sindhis and Kashmiris.
Addressing the conference, he said, “I now come to the topic for which this conference has been organized. Human rights violations are rampant in Balochistan. The mysterious death of Baloch journalist Sajid Hussain in Sweden is alarming.” We expect the Swedish authorities to conduct a transparent investigation into the death of Sajid Hussain. We have not yet received any satisfactory response from the Swedish authorities, but I want to make it clear that the Pakistanis are directly behind the assassination of Sajid Hussain. He emphasized by saying The ISI and the military have a hand in this crime.
He said that it has become a norm in Balochistan for Baloch leaders, intellectuals, writers, political activists and educated youth to be targeted by the state. There is a threat from an unnatural state. Balochistan has not only been under the control of Pakistan for 72 years but also under the siege of Punjabi imperialism. The UN system has been an important place for geo-strategic positioning, and China is doing its best to establish a monopoly on the UN Human Rights Council. Human rights organizations are afraid to speak out against China. For example, when the swine flu outbreak took place, the United Nations blamed Mexico, while the corona virus outbreak is result of China’s negligence. The silence of organizations like the United Nations is astonishing. Due to the joint efforts of Pakistan and China i have been prevented from becoming the voice of my nation in the UN human rights meetings. International human rights organizations have become mere spectators.
He further said that human rights violations in Balochistan have been going on since Musharraf era. The policies of Pakistan Army are clear about Balochistan. Musharraf himself mentions in a video that we will hit them in a such a way they wont have a clue. Nawab Akbar Khan Bugti, my Brother Balach Khan Marri, Ghulam Muhammad, Lala Munir and many other Baloch leaders have been martyred by the ruthless enemy. In another interview, Musharraf also says that those who are enemies of Pakistan living abroad we have to hit them. And, we appeal to the world and human rights organizations to take notice. May 28/1998 It is a tragedy for the Baloch nation and Balochistan that Pakistan tested an atomic bomb in the mountains of Balochistan which is Hiroshima Nagasaki and 9/11 for our nation whose radiation affected the general population and the natural appearance and color of the mountains. They have changed. Punjabi generals are returning to mineral rich Balochistan for their luxury. They have become kings. In the name of the government in Balochistan, there is a incompetent government in the form of Jam Kamal and such people are only able to run a WhatsApp group.
“PTM leader Fazal Rehman Afridi said, “We are trying to convince the Pashtuns that Pakistani Punjabis are using us against the Baloch. We will try to convince all the Pashtuns in the Frontier Corps that they are their brothers in Balochistan.” Don’t be a tool of Punjabi in genocide”.
Baloch leader Mehran Marri thanked PTM and PTM leader Fazal Rehman Afridi and said that PTM is no less than a blessing for the Pashtun nation. We have a long standing relationship with Pashtuns. We are regionally and socially one. The Pashtun youth are being used by the Punjabi establishment under a mindset. The Pashtun youth are being recruited in the Frontier Corps and sent to Balochistan and they are getting involved in the Baloch genocide which has created a common perception in Balochistan. It is known that Pashtuns are supporting Punjabis in genocide of Baloch people. It is welcoming of PTM workers to point out that they are aware of these things. Answering a question, Baloch leader Mehran Marri said that expecting Pakistan to rectify its mistakes is tantamount to self-deception. He said that one day we will get justice. He added, the day is not far when Baloch, Pashtuns and oppressed nations will celebrate their independence
https://cubalochistan.home.blog/2020/05/10/pakistan-army-is-committing-the-genocide-of-baloch-pashtun-sindhi-and-kashmiris-people-mehran-marri/
No comments:
Post a Comment