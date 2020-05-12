May 12, 2020

Pandemic deepens impact of global technological gaps


Thursday, May 7, 2020

Oxford Analytica

https://dailybrief.oxan.com/Analysis/GA252478/Pandemic-deepens-impact-of-global-technological-gaps


Although internet use is rising, serious access gaps persist across regions, gender and ethnic groups

The gender gap has risen in many regions as prosperity allows more men to get online.

Source: ITU World Telecommunication; Pew Research Centre; Carnegie Trust; New York City Government

Outlook

Some degree of social distancing will continue pending new drugs, and the COVID-19 pandemic may not be eradicated for years, if at all. These realities will accelerate global use of the internet: for delivering essential services, economic activity, education and communication. This will impede the near-term recovery of technologically disadvantaged regions and social groups, as well as their longer-term readjustment to a new normal.

The ability of developing countries to expand digital access rapidly will be hindered by strained public finances. Women seem less likely than men to die of COVID-19, but like ethnic minorities, they are less likely to have broadband access at home to make full use of digital opportunities, and are disproportionately concentrated in lower-paid health and education sectors that require in-person contact.

Impacts

  • Essential communication on health issues via mobile texts would have the widest reach given the ubiquity of the technology.
  • Women’s economic recovery from the pandemic is likely to take longer than men’s in critical areas such as employment, wages and education.
  • The development of gender- and minority-friendly recovery plans will continue to be slow and regionally uneven
