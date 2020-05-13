Pashtun boy-soldiers sent forcibly to Balochistan war zone are committing suicide
A Pakistani police officer speaking strictly on condition of anonymity told this reporter that incidents of suicide has increased amongst Pakistani soldiers posted in Awaran, Bolan, Panjgur, Kech and Sibbi. The police officer added that they have been highlighting these suicide incidents in their “internal reports” being sent to the higher authorities in Islamabad. “We have clearly written that tremendous stress is one of the primary reason for suicides. But there has been no reply,” the police officer said. “…the Baloch Sarmachars (freedom fighters) have changed their combat strategy. They now carry out sniper attacks with precision, which means all Pakistani soldiers posted in Balochistan have a continuous threat to their lives. A large majority of these are Pashtuns who are unable to cope with the stress of war… and due to this extreme stress they are resorting to suicides,” the Pakistani police officer explained.
There has been a marked increase in the sniper attacks by Baloch freedom fighters in Kech, Awaran and Panjgur and several dozens of Pakistani soldiers have lost their lives during the last few months.
A mid-rank military officer in the Pakistan Army who spoke strictly on condition of anonymity explained that Punjabi Generals of Pakistan Army deploy a large number of Pashtuns only in those areas of Balochistan that are dangerous and where intense war is on. “Around 90% soldiers being deployed in high combat zones are Pashtuns,” the mid-rank Pakistan Army officer said. He corroborated all that was said by the police officer (quoted above) about stress-related suicides amongst Pakistani soldiers.
It’s just a matter of time when Pashtuns turn against the Punjabi Generals of Pakistan Army and revolt. Pashtuns will then fight for their own community, an independent identity and an independent nation. The rapid rise of Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) across the northern frontiers of Pakistan in Waziristan point towards this impending outcome.
Balochistan has only been a money minting zone for the Punjabi Pakistani Generals who are now using Pashtuns as cannon fodder to loot the region’s rich natural resources. The Baloch Sarmachars (freedom fighters), on their part, are fighting for the independence of their motherland Balochistan. Pashtuns have begun to understand the real context of ongoing war in occupied Balochistan and are questioning the bloodshed of Baloch freedom fighters. Pashtun leaders are now getting vocal by each passing day as to why should young boys of tender age be sent to die at the hands of sniper attacks by Baloch Sarmachars.
Pashtun boy-soldiers know that they are unnecessarily sucked in this war where they get brutally exploited by the Punjabi Generals of Pakistan Army, fall prey to Baloch Sarmachar sniper bullets, and/or turn into an emotional wreck and ultimately commit suicides. Ironically, the United Nations and other international human rights organisations that are quite vocal about other conflict zones seem to conveniently forget about Pakistan’s illegal occupation of Balochistan and the decades long war that has led to the death of thousands of people.
No comments:
Post a Comment