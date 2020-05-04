May 04, 2020
QUOTE OF THE DAY: This happens in practically every encounter
https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/assalamualaikum-how-one-word-changed-the-course-of-handwara-encounter/story-SeUcO9kTrVTQ3E4XALAIaO.html
Col Ashutosh Sharma, the 44-year-old commanding the 21 Rashtriya Rifles battalion, had entered the house with company commander Major Anuj Sood, 30, Naik Rajesh Kumar, 29, Lance Naik Dinesh Singh, 24, and J&K Police Sub Inspector Sageer Pathan aka Qazi, 41, a little after 5.30 pm. They succeeded in getting the family that was stuck in the house out, but were trapped. But there was no sign of the security personnel."
♦️ *COMMENT*
All five died in action. To secure Indian citizens we lost three army and police officials. International HR agencies and Indian HR NGOs will never take note of this. And, this happens in practically every encounter, we lose brave soldiers because we avoid collateral damage at all costs and yet we feel diffident facing questions of those who have never ventured out of South Delhi.
at 6:49 PM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment