Reshaping economic activity

Oxford Analytica
Among the long-term impacts that will likely last even after the COVID-19 crisis begins to fade, policymakers across advanced economies are calling for the repatriation of manufacturing. The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed many countries' dependence on Chinese supply chains for components used across healthcare, pharmaceuticals, technology, automotive and other sectors. Meanwhile, the global lockdown of industry, including aviation, has upended supply chains, revealing the fragility of the logistics on which they depend and prompting companies to seek resilience through value-chain diversification. This week we explored these interlinked but distinct objectives.
Talk of reshoring is plentiful, but evidence of value-chain reconfiguration is mostly anecdotal. The value chains needed for the high-value-added manufacturing of advanced economies are time-consuming to set up, and such relocation decisions are long-term and critical. Firms ultimately base their supply chain location decisions on cost, skills availability, lead times, quality and risk. US, European and Japanese companies are more likely to diversify away from China to other low-cost countries than to reshore or onshore production.
Reordering value chains will be neither a trivial task for companies nor one readily susceptible to policy prescription. Patriotic policy pushes will be less salient than business imperatives that were already reshaping global value chains before the pandemic. Neither is likely to lead to a large-scale exodus of foreign manufacturers from China.
At the same time, the pandemic has tested organisations’ contingency plans and the underlying digital technologies that support them. One winning technological solution has been cloud computing, which is facilitating the global shift towards remote working and digitisation.
A key characteristic of cloud architecture is scalability: workloads can scale up or down in real time, based on demand. Cloud architecture also democratises access to premium computing technologies. Previously, only the largest firms had the capital to build and operate a data centre. During lockdowns, many of the technologies that are enabling people to work, communicate, access services and continue education are cloud-hosted. The technology has proved robust and reliable: while several cloud providers have enacted limits on new customer capacity and prioritised workloads for customers supporting essential services, no significant cloud outages have been reported thus far, probably due to the massive expansion in cloud computing capacity over the last two years.
The recent surge in demand is partly being driven by businesses, research institutions and governments working to combat the pandemic itself. For example, US-based Northeastern University used Google's cloud platform to model mitigation strategies as early as January 2020. It has run over 9 million simulation models and analysed a resulting 5,500 terabytes of data. Cloud technologies allowed it to do this in hours rather than the days or weeks that traditional computing methods would have required.
Organisations without a functioning continuity plan and technical capabilities for remote working are now in the market for both services. Post-COVID-19, the demand for cloud computing will boom due to the technology’s scalability, affordability and security record.
In light of the uncertain short- and long-term implications on business operations, strategies and investments caused by COVID-19, Oxford Analytica is now conducting tailored country-specific COVID-19 scenario planning. Given the wide range of outcomes and high degree of future uncertainty, scenario planning is key to successfully navigating these uncharted waters.
To learn more, see here.
