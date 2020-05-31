Seoul searching

With many countries currently looking at ways to ease lockdowns, South Korea's approach to controlling the epidemic is being seen as a model to follow, despite the announcement that it was re-imposing some social distancing restrictions around Seoul for two weeks in order to deal with a new outbreak of COVID-19.
South Korea has employed aggressive testing, contact tracing and isolation to control the epidemic. As of May 28, it had conducted 868,666 tests and detected 11,344 cases, for a population of 51.6 million and 269 COVID-19-related deaths. The tests have been targeted, involving repeated testing throughout the 14-day quarantine of the household contacts of infected individuals, as well as other people with whom they may have come into contact and who have tested negative.
Infected people are tracked through a combination of mobile phone data, credit card records, CCTV footage and face-to-face interviews, so that people who have crossed paths with an infected person can be informed retrospectively. This strategy is not without risks: anonymisation is difficult and sometimes imperfect; centralisation of data in one institution reduces the possibility of leaks but also narrows cyber attackers' efforts to one location; and there are precedents of intrusive measures outliving the problem they seek to address.
With secondary waves expected, many countries are looking to South Korea’s coronavirus response as a model. If it manages this second outbreak well, which is likely, its approach will get another boost. However, its reliance on a centralised surveillance approach has already entailed serious violations of privacy rights and may be prone to government abuse in the future.
Source: Oxford Analytica
