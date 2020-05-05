Spain and Italy search for the exit

Source: AXIOS
Italy and Spain, the hardest-hit countries outside of the U.S., are both beginning gradual reopenings this week.
The big picture: Both countries have emphasized bringing back industry before retail, in contrast with U.S. states like Georgia, Axios' Orion Rummler writes.
In Italy, manufacturing plants and construction sites will reopen this week, while museums and shops will reopen on May 18 if infection rates stay low, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte told parliament on Thursday.
- Restaurants and bars are scheduled to stay closed until June under the current plan, while schools would reopen in September.
- The government said those in "relationships of steady affection" would now be allowed to socialize. That led to considerable confusion, and later a clarification: Extended families can gather. Friends cannot.
In Spain, small businesses will be open by appointment only — even for shops that would not typically require them.
- Restaurants and cafes can only offer delivery. Tourist activity is allowed "without using common areas," and athletes must train alone. Shopping centers will remain closed.
- Children were recently allowed to play outside for the first time in six weeks, and factories and construction resumed operations last week.
- Absent a spike in infections, restaurants and bars can open on May 18 at 30% capacity, with outdoor seating only. Places of worship will also be limited to 30% capacity.
- Spain's best-case scenario would see all restrictions lifted by the end of June
