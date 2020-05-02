May 02, 2020
Talk By Prof. Naela Quadri Baloch: Balochistan, History, Politics and Destiny
♦️ Topic: Balochistan, History, Politics and Destiny
Time: May 2, 2020 06:00 PM India
Dr Naela Qadri Baloch is a Balochistan freedom fighter, Writer, Film maker, Feminist, President of World Baloch Women's Forum and activist in Exile. She is the Chairperson of Balochistan National Congress fighting for liberation.
She tweets at @NaelaQuadri
