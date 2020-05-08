May 08, 2020
Talk by Sushant Sareen : "Emerging Geo-Strategic canvas around Bharat"
Pragna Bharati is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.
Topic: Emerging Geo-Strategic canvas around Bharat
Time: May 8, 2020 05:00 PM India
Join Zoom Meeting
Meeting ID: 883 3602 5356
Password: 446947
Sushant Sareen is Senior Fellow at Observer Research Foundation. He was associated with Vivekananda International Foundation. Sushant Sareen did his masters in economics from the Delhi School of Economics. He resigned from Indian Civil Service and joined Public Opinion Trends, for which he served as Executive editor. . Since then he has been a close observer of the political situation in South Asia, specialising on Pakistan and by extension, India-Pakistan relations. He has also been Associate Editor, southasianmedia.net, he was the Honorary Director, Pakistan Centre at the Observer Research Foundation. He has also been associated as a Consultant on the Pakistan Project of the IDSA. He is the author of the book: "The Jihad Factory - Pakistan's Islamic Revolution in the Making". In addition he has contributed chapters in books, contributed papers on the situation in Pakistan and on India-Pakistan peace process for journals, written columns for a number of Indian newspapers. He is also a regular feature on various TV and radio networks.
He tweets at @sushantsareen
Follow Pragna Bharati on
twitter : http://www.twitter.com/pragnabharati
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/pragnabharati
Please join the call on time so that we can start the call on time
at 2:29 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment