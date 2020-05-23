May 23, 2020
TALK: Hindu Revival and fight back in Northeast India
Pragna Bharati
Topic: Hindu Revival and fight back in Northeast India
Time: May 23, 2020 05:00 PM India
Tag lines: How the Tribal Communities are fighting the Christian Falsification in Indias Northeast, is a story not known to most Indians. This story needs to told and retold so that the revival and fight back form part of the grand Bharateeya Narrative.
About the Speaker: Raka Sudhakar is a Journalist for more than 25 years. He worked in Northeast for 12 years as a RSS pracharak. He worked among Tribal community of Northeast and was part of their fight for protecting indigenous faiths.
He teaches in a reputed jouranlism school,his YouTube channel(TELUGU)RAKALOKAM is popular for its research content on nationalistic topics. He is a writer and speaker.
He tweets at @rakasudhakarrao
https://www.facebook.com/rakasudhakarrao/
